POCATELLO — Four East Idaho residents were recently arrested and face felony drug possession charges.
Clyde Mackinze Osborne, 31, of Fort Hall, faces charges of grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, meth, following the incident, which began to unfold around 6 p.m. on Monday.
Pocatello police officers were informed that an undercover narcotics detective located a stolen silver Chevrolet Malibu being operated on the 600 block of Mckinley Avenue.
Officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle, which involves ordering the occupant out of the vehicle at gunpoint, police said. The driver of the car was identified as Osborne.
During a pat-down search, Osborne was found to be in possession of a glass pipe that tested positive for meth.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with felony grand theft by possession of stolen property and the felony meth possession charge.
Osborne appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $10,000.
He is due back in court on May 24 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of both charges, Osborne faces no less than one and up to 21 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
Andrew Brady Farnsworth, 26, of Pocatello, faces one count of felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, following an incident on May 11, police reports show.
The incident began to unfold around 1:25 a.m. on May 11 when a Pocatello police officer observed a green Honda Civic pass him on Satterfield Drive. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and it came back registered to Farnsworth, who had an active arrest warrant at the time, police said.
The officer came into contact with Farnsworth at the front door of a home on Satterfield Drive and he was placed into custody, according to police.
A Pocatello Police K-9 alerted that drugs were in the car and a search was performed, said police, adding that a bag of blue pills were located on the ground just in front of Farnsworth’s vehicle.
The officer recognized the unspecified number of pills as counterfeit prescription pills that contain fentanyl, police said. Farnsworth told police the pills were “dirty 30’s” and admitted they were his, police said.
Farnsworth was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing on May 11, during which his bond was set at $15,000. He then appeared in front of David Hooste for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, during which he waived his right to hold a preliminary hearing and his bond was lowered to $5,000.
A trial date in district court has not yet been set for Farnsworth, according to court records.
Colby Shane Amis, 33, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, following an incident that began to unfold around 10:50 a.m. on May 2.
Officers responded to a home on the 600 block of North Harrison Avenue for the report that a person on probation was found to be in possession of drugs, police said.
Officers noted that numerous items of paraphernalia were located in the home and Amis admitted that the items would test positive for fentanyl.
Amis was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Amis was arraigned on May 3 in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn, during which his bond was set at $15,000.
Amis waived his preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court on May 17. A trial date has not yet been set.
Because Amis had already been convicted of felony drug possession before, prosecutors filed an enhancement that could double his potential sentence.
If convicted of the felony drug possession and enhancement, Amis faces up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
Kimberly Dawn Neal, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following an incident on May 6.
Pocatello police around 1:40 a.m. on May 6 observed a vehicle with a missing tail light driving in the area of 14th Avenue and East Hayden Street and Neal was identified as the driver.
Police could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Neal admitted to recently smoking marijuana, police said. Neal also told police there was marijuana inside the car, police said.
Neal told police the marijuana would be located in her purse and when the officer searched the purse he also located several glass pipes that tested positive for meth.
Neal was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. She was released from jail on her own recognizance on May 6.
Neal waived her right to a preliminary hearing on May 13 and the case was elevated to district court. A trial date has not yet been set.
If convicted of the felony drug possession charge, Neal faces up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.