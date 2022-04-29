Editor's note: This story contains graphic sexual content.
BOISE — Ex-Republican lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a 19-year-old intern by a 12-person jury on Friday — almost one year to the day from when he resigned from the House of Representatives after an ethics panel suspended him for the duration of his term due to his conduct.
The jury found von Ehlinger guilty of the first count of rape and not guilty on the second count of forcible penetration by a foreign object.
Silence cut the courtroom as the verdict was read. Von Ehlinger’s face was stoic as he was led away in handcuffs.
The decision came after four hours of deliberation on Friday and nearly seven hours of deliberation on Thursday.
Von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date in July.
“The focus of today should be on my client and her healing. What happened today doesn’t heal her,” said Annie Hightower, the intern’s lawyer.
Von Ehlinger was accused of raping a 19-year-old Statehouse intern, Jane Doe, after taking her to dinner and back to his apartment on March 9, 2021.
The Idaho Press does not identify survivors of sexual assault.
The former representative, who was 38 at the time, allegedly penetrated Doe with his finger as well as pinned her arms down with his knees while he forced her to perform oral sex, and then stimulated himself over her, ejaculating on her stomach.
Doe took the stand on Wednesday, where her testimony was cut short after she abruptly left the stand, saying, “I can’t do this.” Judge Michael Reardon instructed the jury to act as though Doe had never taken the stand and to strike her testimony.
“It’s important that she decided to walk in that room, and also that she decided to walk out,” Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Whitney Welsh said in a Friday press conference.
Doe had reported the alleged assault to a Statehouse worker who called the police. Doe was taken to receive a medical exam and a sexual assault kit was collected.
A nurse who examined the previous intern testified Doe resisted and snapped her head back after von Ehlinger pushed Doe’s head towards his groin, where she received a lump, or “goose-egg” from hitting her head on the wall behind her.
Both the nurse and von Ehlinger confirmed Doe said, “I’m not on birth control, I haven’t shaved, I don’t want to.”
Von Ehliger took the stand on Thursday, where he said all the acts were consensual, and the two were having a “passionate” time together.
He told his attorney, Jon Cox, that Doe was a willing participant in the sex acts, performing oral sex. Von Ehlinger said that at some point he remained on top of her, where he stimulated himself.
Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley pointed out to the jury during cross-examination of von Ehlinger that Doe was not participating at that point, since he was stimulating himself over her.
The former legislator became combative toward Farley — shifting in his chair, raising his voice and interrupting the prosecutor.
Von Ehlinger resigned following an April 2021 House ethics committee meeting, which voted to suspend him for his alleged behavior toward multiple women in the Statehouse who said his overtures made them uncomfortable. Von Ehlinger confirmed in the jury trial that he was warned by another representative about his behavior.