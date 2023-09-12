The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach who was sentenced earlier this summer to serve eight years in prison for raping one of his former players recently pleaded guilty to another felony sex crime in Ada County.
Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 53, of Grace, appeared in front of 4th District Judge Steven Hippler for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday in connection to a case in which he had been charged with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor.
The sole alleged victim in that case, born in 1997, was both one of Schvaneveldt’s students at Soda Springs High School and a member of the school’s girls basketball team he coached at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court records.
Though court records name the alleged victim, who is now over the age of 18, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing her identity.
During the pre-trial conference, Schvaneveldt, after having reached an agreement with Ada County prosecutors, pleaded guilty to one of the three felony counts of sexual battery of a minor, court records show.
In exchange for pleading guilty, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the other two felony sex crimes. According to a guilty plea advisory document that Schvaneveldt recently signed, the only condition associated with the agreement is that any sentence levied against him in the Ada County case would run concurrently, or at the same time as, the eight year sentence he received earlier this summer.
No other details about the plea agreement were documented in the guilty plea advisory or other court records, particularly whether or not the judge is bound to accept the terms of the agreement or any other sentencing recommendations.
Schvaneveldt received the eight year prison sentence after pleading guilty in March to two counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.
The 6th District Judge who sentenced Schvaneveldt, Mitchell Brown, imposed a unified sentence of 18 years in prison, ordering that Schvaneveldt serve at least eight of those years behind bars before eligible for parole.
Schvaneveldt reached a plea agreement with Caribou County prosecutors on March 30. The agreement resulted in Caribou County prosecutors dismissing 18 other counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.
Schvaneveldt reached the plea agreement two days after he was arrested at his place of employment in Preston in relation to an Ada County warrant charging him with the three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor.
The charges in Ada County were filed against Schvaneveldt on March 22 as the result of a grand jury indictment in Ada County, court records show.
The felony sexual battery charges that Schvaneveldt pleaded guilty to on Monday carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
Schvaneveldt is set to appear in front of Hippler again for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 6.
