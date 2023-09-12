Wade Lee Schvaneveldt

{span}Wade Lee Schvaneveldt{/span}

 Photo courtesy of the Ada County Sheriff's Office

The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach who was sentenced earlier this summer to serve eight years in prison for raping one of his former players recently pleaded guilty to another felony sex crime in Ada County.

Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 53, of Grace, appeared in front of 4th District Judge Steven Hippler for a pre-trial conference hearing Monday in connection to a case in which he had been charged with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor.

