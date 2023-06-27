Wade Lee Schvaneveldt

SODA SPRINGS — The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach will serve at least the next eight years in prison for raping one of his players between March 2014 and April 2015, court records show.

Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Mitchell Brown for a sentencing hearing Friday after he pleaded guilty in March to two counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.

