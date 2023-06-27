SODA SPRINGS — The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach will serve at least the next eight years in prison for raping one of his players between March 2014 and April 2015, court records show.
Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Mitchell Brown for a sentencing hearing Friday after he pleaded guilty in March to two counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.
The sole alleged victim in that case, born in 1997, was both one of Schvaneveldt’s students at Soda Springs High School and a member of the school’s girls basketball team he coached at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court records.
Though court records name the alleged victim, who is now over the age of 18, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing her identity.
Brown imposed a unified sentence against Schvaneveldt of 18 years in prison, ordering that he serve at least eight of those years behind bars before eligible for parole.
Schvaneveldt reached a plea agreement with Caribou County prosecutors on March 30. The agreement resulted in Caribou County prosecutors dismissing 18 other counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.
Schvaneveldt reached the plea agreement two days after he was arrested at his place of employment in Preston in relation to an Ada County warrant charging him with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor.
The charges in Ada County were filed against Schvaneveldt on March 22 as the result of a grand jury indictment in Ada County, court records show.
The September trial date for the Ada County case has been vacated and the court is currently in the process of selecting a new trial date, according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.
After being sentenced to prison, Schvaneveldt was remanded back into the custody of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise to await transport to an Idaho Department of Correction facility.
Each of the felony sexual battery charges Schvaneveldt faces in Ada County carry a penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.