The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach facing 20 felony rape charges in Caribou County now faces three more felony sex crimes in Ada County.
Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, was arrested at his place of employment in Preston on Tuesday, in relation to an Ada County warrant charging him with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar.
Schvaneveldt is currently incarcerated at the Cache County Jail in Logan, Utah, on a $750,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Ada County, Fryar said.
The charges were filed against Schvaneveldt as the result of a grand jury indictment in Ada County, authorities said.
No additional details about the allegations were available for release on Tuesday and it remains unclear if the new felony sexual battery charges involve the sole victim associated with the 20 counts of rape he already faces or if it involves other potential victims.
Each of the felony sexual battery charges filed against him carry a penalty of 25 years to life in prison.
Schvaneveldt was arrested this past September and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older for incidents alleged to have occurred between March 2014 and April 2015, court records show.
The sole alleged victim in that case was both one of Schvaneveldt’s students at Soda Springs High School and a member of the school’s girls basketball team he coached at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court records.
Though court records name the alleged victim, who is now over the age of 18, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing her identity.
Following his Sept. 2, 2022, arrest, Schvaneveldt was booked into the Caribou County Jail on a $350,000 bond.
His Idaho Falls attorney, Allen H. Browning, had requested Schvaneveldt’s bond be reduced and a hearing for that motion was scheduled for Sept. 21. However, both Schvaneveldt’s attorney and Soda Springs prosecutors agreed that his bond be reduced to $50,000 and subsequently canceled that motion hearing.
Schvaneveldt posted that bond and was released from the Caribou County Jail on Sept. 9 and remained free until his arrest Tuesday.
It’s possible the case involving 20 counts of rape reaches a resolution before trial. Both Caribou County Prosecutor Steven Douglas Wood and Browning on Feb. 15 agreed to enter mediation in the case.
“The parties shall participate in a criminal mediation in the matter,” a stipulation agreement states. “The parties are currently in plea negotiations and believe that mediation will facilitate sentencing recommendations.”
If a plea agreement is not reached in this case, however, it’s set to head to trial on June 26.
If convicted of any of the 20 counts of rape that he faces, Schvaneveldt faces up to life in prison.
