Wade L. Schvaneveldt

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt

 Soda Springs Police Department Photo

The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach facing 20 felony rape charges in Caribou County now faces three more felony sex crimes in Ada County.

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, was arrested at his place of employment in Preston on Tuesday, in relation to an Ada County warrant charging him with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor, according to Franklin County Sheriff Dave Fryar.

