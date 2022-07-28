Roy Blair Combs

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 64-year-old man and former Pocatello resident has been sentenced to serve 10 years of felony probation after a sex crime against a child was reduced to an injury to child charge.

Roy Blair Combs, 64, of Wellington, Colorado, received the 10-year felony probation sentence during a hearing held on July 7, court records show.