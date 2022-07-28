POCATELLO — A 64-year-old man and former Pocatello resident has been sentenced to serve 10 years of felony probation after a sex crime against a child was reduced to an injury to child charge.
Roy Blair Combs, 64, of Wellington, Colorado, received the 10-year felony probation sentence during a hearing held on July 7, court records show.
Combs in February 2020 was initially charged with one felony count of sexual battery of a minor child for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts with a girl between Janaury 1997 and January 2009, beginning when she was age 6, according to court records.
The alleged abuse occurred in Pocatello.
The now adult victim, also living in Colorado, told members of her church about the abuse, who in turn contacted Pocatello authorities in August 2019 to report the allegations, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Pocatello police interviewed the girl and obtained numerous details about incidents, which included Combs grooming the girl for years and forcing her to engage in unwanted sexual acts, police said.
Pocatello police requested police in Colorado interview Combs, which occurred via phone in September 2019, during which Combs admitted to the sexual abuse allegations. Colorado police prepared police reports and provided them as well as a recording of the call to Pocatello police officers.
In December 2019, Pocatello police received additional information from Colorado police that a therapist in Colorado was treating Combs, adding that Combs had admitted during therapy sessions to abusing the girl for years, police said.
Combs was subsequently charged with the sexual abuse of a minor child charge in February 2020.
In February 2022, Combs entered into a binding plea agreement with Bannock County Prosecutors that reduced the sexual battery of a minor child charge to felony injury to a child, court records show.
The reduction of the charge would result in Combs not being forced to register as a sex offender.
Before being sentenced, a counselor that Combs was recieving sexual abuse treatment from in Colorado authored two character letters indicating that Combs had been 100 percent compliant in his treatment.
The letters also stated that Combs had fully admitted to the crimes that he committed against the girl and that he appeared to be a person whose motivation to continue learning from his mistakes would continue if he were placed on probation.
Combs received the 10-year felony probation sentence during a hearing held in Bannock County on July 7.