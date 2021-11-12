A 27-year-old local man whose recent legal trouble began when he was caught in a vigilante sex sting operation last year pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to attempting to coerce a child into sex, according to court records.
Desmund Shea Borzymowski, of Twin Falls, entered the guilty plea during a hearing held via Zoom in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Idaho Raymond Patricco Jr.
A federal grand jury indicted Borzymowski on the attempt to entice or coerce a child into sex charge in May.
Federal court documents don’t reveal much information about the alleged federal crime against Borzymowski, other than he used the internet between Jan. 17 and Feb. 9 this year to “knowingly attempt to persuade, induce, entice and coerce a person he believed to be a (child) to engage in any sexual activity.”
The dates associated with the alleged federal crime align with charges filed against Borzymowski in Minidoka County in February. Borzymowski was charged in Minidoka County with two felony sex crimes against children — one count of enticing a child via the internet and one count of distributing child sexually exploitative material.
The incident in Minidoka County began to unfold in January 2021 when Borzymowski began conversing with an undercover Rupert police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl on an application called Whisper, which Webwise says is an anonymous social networking app that involves users posting confessions or statements, either fact or fiction, by superimposing text on a picture.
Whisper is the same application Borzymowski used to allegedly solicit sex from who he thought was an underage girl in Pocatello in July 2020 that turned out to be a 21-year-old man, who recorded the encounter using his cellphone and posted the video to a Facebook page he created, Idaho Against Child Predators. Borzymowski was charged in Bannock County with a felony for that incident for allegedly enticing a child through the internet, according to court records.
After Borzymowski was charged with the felony sex crime in Bannock County and arrested in July, he posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Bannock County Jail, according to court records. He then moved from Pocatello to Twin Falls, police said.
The Journal last year interviewed the man who launched the sex crime sting against Borzymowski in July 2020, who said he was inspired by the show Chris Hansen hosted on NBC for several years in the early 2000s, “To Catch a Predator.”
Whisper is a common platform for adults to pursue sexual encounters with underage girls and boys and for the distribution of child sexual abuse material, police said in the police report in relation to charges in Minidoka County.
Almost immediately after the undercover police officer created a post on Whisper, a user with the name “Smith_Spent,” later identified as Borzymowski replied, beginning with casual responses, police said. After the police officer indicated his persona “was almost 14,” the conversation “quickly became sexual,” said police, indicating that Borzymowski began replying with the various sexual acts he wanted the girl to perform.
Over the course of several weeks, Borzymowski provided the undercover police officer with identifying information about him such as his age, stature and about a tattoo of a barcode on his neck. Borzymowski then told the officer that he was “currently being adjudicated for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, was considered a pedophile, liked younger females, preferred females in the sixth grade, preferred pornographic incest materials involving females, and had previously attempted to sexually abuse a female relative,” according to the police report.
Borzymowski asked for explicit nude photos of the underage child, sent pornographic images and links, and sent what appeared to be nude photos of other underage girls, police said. The police officer told Borzymowski he was only 13 years old on at least 15 different occasions, police said.
In addition to the felony sex crime case in Bannock County, the officer indicated in his report that Borzymowski was previously convicted in Kootenai County for sexually abusing an underage girl, of which court records for that case are sealed via judicial order.
Police were able to use geo-tagging data to uncover GPS coordinates of the replies Borzymowski was sending, which matched the Twin Falls home Borzymowski was living at, police said.
Rupert police officers and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Feb. 9 served a search warrant on Borzymowski’s home. Officers located Borzymowski at the residence and interviewed.
During the interview, Borzymowski said he didn’t know why he was soliciting the undercover police officer for sex and that he used both his cellphone and computer to access pornography. Police subsequently seized Borzymowski’s computer and cell phone and arrested him on the two felony sex crime charges.
The two charges against Borzymowski in Minidoka County were dismissed in May when federal charges were filed.
Erin Tognetti, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney in Bannock County, says that so long as Borzymowski is in fact sentenced on the federal charge, which is set to occur during a hearing on Jan. 26, 2022, the two felony sex crimes in Bannock County will also likely be dismissed.
Borzymowski faces no less than 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 during his sentencing hearing early next year. Additionally, Borzymowski will have to forfeit any assets used during the commission of the alleged federal sex crime, which in this case includes a Straight Talk wireless cell phone.
John C. Shirts, the federal prosecutor handling the case, declined to comment on the allegations against Borzymowski, citing a policy to not speak on any case that has not yet been fully adjudicated.