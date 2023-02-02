Rebecca J. Warden

Rebecca J. Warden

GRANGEVILLE — The former school board chairperson of the Mountain View School District made an initial appearance in Magistrate Court here Tuesday on a felony charge of grand theft.

Rebecca J. Warden, 44, who has since moved to Washington, is accused of embezzling more than $240,460 from her employer, Stuivenga Vessey Drilling and Pumps, of Grangeville.

