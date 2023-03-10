Todd Marshall Frandsen

Todd Marshall Frandsen

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — A former Pocatello man was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct of a child and acquitted of a third count on Friday night at the Bannock County Courthouse.

After deliberating for nearly eight hours Friday, a 12-person jury of seven men and five women returned the verdicts against Todd Marshall Frandsen, 54, of San Diego. The trial lasted four days.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.