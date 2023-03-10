POCATELLO — A former Pocatello man was convicted of two counts of lewd conduct of a child and acquitted of a third count on Friday night at the Bannock County Courthouse.
After deliberating for nearly eight hours Friday, a 12-person jury of seven men and five women returned the verdicts against Todd Marshall Frandsen, 54, of San Diego. The trial lasted four days.
“This is so much better than Christmas or a birthday,” the youngest victim, age 10, said after the two guilty verdicts were read.
Replying to the boy, his mother said, "It’s the best ever because you’re safe now.”
The convictions follow a trial that seemingly centered mostly on the testimony of the three victims, their family members and sexual abuse experts Frandsen hired to testify on his behalf. Frandsen did not take the stand to testify in his own defense.
Frandsen was initially charged with the three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child in August 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing three boys following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation that lasted several months. The 6th District Judge who presided over the case was Rick Carnaroli.
Frandsen, who sat seemingly in shock as the verdicts were delivered, was convicted of sexually abusing one of the boys between January 2009 and December 2012 beginning when the boy was 10 years old and another boy between January 2012 and December 2015 beginning when the boy was 10 years old. He was acquitted of the lewd conduct charge that accused him of sexually abusing one other boy between January 2015 and December 2016 beginning when the boy was 3 years old.
Frandsen’s son erupted in frustration after the verdicts were read, standing up and shouting, “Are you freaking kidding me? This is ridiculous. This is ridiculous,” as the court marshals quickly escorted him out of the courtroom gallery.
Frandsen’s Boise attorney Ryan Black called several witnesses to testify on behalf of his client on Friday, including the ex-brother-in-law of the victims’ mother, a neighbor of the victims’ mother who spoke about a nasty property dispute he had with her over a shared water well and an ex-boyfriend of the victims’ mother who described all three victims and the mother as liars during his testimony.
The mother and the oldest victim spoke to the Idaho State Journal after Friday’s hearing.
“Euphoria” was the word the eldest victim used to describe his emotions after the two guilty verdicts were delivered.
“I am beyond words,” he said. “Todd (Frandsen) has tormented me and my family my entire life and none of my family has slept in years, especially my (youngest) brother and I know that tonight he can finally sleep. I am happy that nobody has to live in fear anymore and I am so, so, so happy that my family is safe.”
The mother added, “All I care about is that my (youngest) son is safe and that he will never be hurt by that man again and that my boys will be able to start to heal. Justice was done.”
Also called to the stand were three sexual abuse experts whom Frandsen collectively paid over $20,000 to testify on his behalf. One expert, Edward Conner, a Kentucky-based psychologist testified that he conducted a psychosexual evaluation of Frandsen and determined that he did not possess pedophilic tendencies and was attracted to adult women. Frandsen paid Conner $1,800 to conduct the assessment.
Another one of the defense experts, Alan Blotkey, a clinical and forensic psychologist in Alabama, was paid $8,500 to take a look at Frandsen’s case and testify on his behalf. Blotkey primarily worked to develop a timeline of the allegations and particular circumstances involving the victims’ family, coming to the conclusion that the three victims fabricated their stories and falsely accused Frandsen. A third expert was paid $11,500 to testify on behalf of Frandsen.
Both Black and the Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecutor handling the case, Erin Tognetti, provided the court with closing statements on Friday. Tognetti had finished presenting her case in chief on Wednesday.
In her closing argument, Tognetti explained that there are many people who talk about monsters in their closet or under their bed but that in this case it was something that actually happened to the three victims. Tognetti used a slideshow presentation to reiterate her arguments, asking for the jury to return with three guilty verdicts.
Black in his closing statement used markers and a posterboard to recreate a timeline of events. He asked the jury to come to the conclusion that Frandsen was innocent and to base that opinion on the evidence that he presented and what he described as a lack of evidence put on by the prosecution.
Ultimately, the jury found Tognetti’s arguments and the state’s evidence to be more convincing, at least on two of the counts.
Frandsen was remanded back into the custody of the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office to be incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello with no bond following the hearing.
"I am just so happy for the family," Tognetti said. "Justice was served in this case."
He is set to appear in front of Carnaroli again on May 28 for his sentencing hearing.
Each of the two felony lewd conduct charges Frandsen was convicted of carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
“The funny thing is that Todd (Frandsen) tried so hard to bully and intimidate this family and ultimately the person that kicked off this whole thing to put him in prison is a 10-year-old boy," the eldest victim said.
The 10-year-old boy added, “I am just glad that I took my worst enemy down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.