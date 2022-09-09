Wade L. Schvaneveldt

Wade L. Schvaneveldt

 Soda Springs Police Department Photo

SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt, who was arrested on Sept. 2, has been charged with 20 counts of rape, court records show.

Recently unsealed court records reveal more information about the charges Schvaneveldt faces after the Soda Springs Police Department announced his arrest and charges in a news release on Sept. 3.