Daniel Howard

Daniel Howard

 Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Photo

A former Idaho State Police trooper was arrested Friday for the alleged killing of his wife in 2021.

Daniel Howard, 57, of Athol, turned himself in to the Kootenai County Jail Friday night after an arrest warrant was obtained, charging Howard with the Feb. 2, 2021, murder of his wife, Kendy Howard, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release. The warrant also charged Howard with felony domestic battery.

