A former assistant coach for the Bear Lake High School softball team accused of committing sex crimes intends to sue Bear Lake County and its sheriff for allegedly violating her rights, court records show.
RiLee Ann Lutz, 28, of Paris, was arrested in March and charged with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor following a Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in September 2022, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this year.
Lutz on May 15 filed a notice of tort claim against Bear Lake County and Sheriff Bart Heslington alleging that the sheriff defamed her by lying to the alleged victim in the case, a then 17-year-old Bear Lake High School student athlete, about evidence he supposedly uncovered that would prove Lutz engaged in a sexual relationship with the student athlete between September 2021 and June 2022.
Further elaborating on the tort claim, Lutz’s Kuna-based attorney, Kristian Beckett, told the Idaho State Journal that Heslington lied to the 6th District Court in the initial affidavit of probable cause document that he authored and submitted to the courts that eventually led to the criminal charges against Lutz.
The notice of tort claim, a typical precursor to a civil lawsuit filed against a governmental entity, says Lutz is seeking at least $500,000 in damages.
“Sheriff Heslington did knowingly lie about RiLee A. Lutz and her involvement with (the alleged victim) specifying that RiLee A. Lutz did engage in a sexual relationship with (the alleged victim) when (the alleged victim) was a minor and did intimidate (the alleged victim) to passively or tacitly agree that certain conduct did occur of a sexual nature when she was under 18 by claiming that he had photographic and video evidence that the alleged sexual contact occurred when in fact it did not and he knew that such evidence did not exist,” the tort claim states. “RiLee A. Lutz has been charged with the crime of sexual battery of a minor based on the false statements of Sheriff B. Heslington.”
The Idaho State Journal contacted Bear Lake County Prosecuting Attorney Adam McKenzie and Sheriff Heslington for comment on the tort claim on Monday and both said they were aware of the tort claim but declined to comment further because of the ongoing criminal case against Lutz.
Bear Lake County officials have until Aug. 13 to respond to Lutz’s tort claim to resolve the matter, otherwise Lutz and her attorney can seek remedy in the form of a civil lawsuit, which Beckett said would likely be filed in federal court.
Lutz’s criminal case was set to go to trial this month but has since been rescheduled to begin in October, court records show.
Lutz’s mother, Amy Lutz, has also filed a notice of tort claim against Bear Lake County, Heslington, sheriff's deputy Matt Kunz and the 6th District Court alleging her constitutional rights were violated, records show. Beckett told the Journal this tort claim alleges that an overly broad search warrant that Kunz applied for and the 6th District Court issued resulted in law enforcement officials accessing the private Snapchat messages of Amy Lutz without proper due process.
“My private messages were looked at without following the due process of the law, which is an invasion of my privacy and a violation of my constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment (of the U.S. Constitution),” Lutz's mother stated via the tort claim.
Beckett said Amy Lutz’s tort claim is centered on a search warrant that Kunz applied for and was granted by the 6th District Court that allowed the Sheriff’s Office to review all of RiLee Lutz’s personal Snapchat data between August 2021 and June 2023. Beckett said the search warrant produced 7,000 items of Snapchat content between RiLee Lutz and her family and friends and was not in any way limited to fall within the scope of the criminal investigation.
The overly broad timeline of the content requested in the warrant, a period of nearly two years well before the dates of the alleged criminal conduct, and the broad swath of people outside of the alleged victim who had their messages viewed by law enforcement are the most problematic aspects of the search warrant that resulted in Amy Lutz’s rights being violated, Beckett said.
Amy Lutz’s tort claim was filed on July 9, which gives the county, Kunz, Heslington and the 6th District Court until Oct. 7 to respond to the tort claim before a civil lawsuit can be filed. Beckett said that suit would also likely be filed in federal court.
Beckett also said he is aware of other notice of tort claims filed against Bear Lake County and the 6th District Court by relatives of RiLee Lutz for similar invasions of their privacy in relation to the Snapchat search warrant.
If convicted of the two felony sexual battery charges against her, RiLee Lutz faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
