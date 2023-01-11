Wade L. Schvaneveldt

SODA SPRINGS — The former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach facing 20 counts of rape has requested that his trial be moved to a new jurisdiction outside of Caribou County, court records show.

Wade L. Schvaneveldt, 52, of Soda Springs, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older. Court records identify the sole victim as being born in 1997.

