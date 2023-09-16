Robin Dunn, the former longtime Jefferson County prosecutor and the former city attorney for Ririe and Roberts, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Boise on drug trafficking charges.
Dunn of Rigby is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.
The indictment alleges that from June 2022 to February 19, 2023, Dunn “conspired with others to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine,” and that in “October and November of 2022, Dunn knowingly and intentionally possessed fentanyl and methamphetamine, intending to distribute it to others. The indictment also alleges that Dunn distributed fentanyl in November of 2022,” a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho said.
Dunn initially was arrested in February while he was with a client who was facing charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, Dunn was a passenger in a car driven by Vivian Exler, who he represented in a drug possession case. Idaho Falls Police had received a report that the woman was driving while under the influence and officers were able to locate the vehicle in a parking lot on West Broadway Street.
The officers were trying to conduct an air sniff with a K-9 officer when Dunn interfered by preventing them from closing the car’s door, according to the affidavit.
According to Idaho law, K-9s are not allowed to enter a vehicle during an air sniff. Leaving the door open could invalidate the K-9’s search result. Police claimed that Dunn intended to interfere with the search.
After the dog indicated it detected drugs, police performed pat-down searches on Dunn and Exler. Nothing was found on Exler, but Dunn reportedly had Narcan in his shirt pocket and a zip-close bag containing fentanyl pills in his left pants pocket.
Police also found eight Xanax pills and four alprazolam pills on Dunn, both of which require a prescription to be possessed legally.
Dunn originally was charged with felony possession, along with misdemeanor possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and resisting arrest. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.
No drugs were found on Exler, although a blood test confirmed she was under the influence while driving. She has not been charged with a crime related to the incident.
Dunn was Jefferson County’s prosecuting attorney for 34 years until he decided not to seek re-election in 2016. At the time, he was the longest-serving county prosecutor in the state.
He later served as city attorney for both Ririe and Roberts. Both towns have contracted new city attorneys after Dunn’s arrest. Ririe City Council moved to approve the verbal resignation of Dunn and replaced him with Cory R. Stegelmeier. The city of Roberts voted to hire Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti as its new attorney in order to replace Dunn.
Dunn is set to be arraigned on the charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale on Monday.
