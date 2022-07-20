POCATELLO — Five local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony theft-related charges following separate incidents in Pocatello, court records show.
A 34-year-old local woman has been charged with felony for stealing her mother’s car, according to Pocatello police.
Corine Rebecca Pierce, of Pocatello, faces one count of felony grand theft for the incident, which started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when Pierce’s mother contacted police to report that her vehicle had been stolen.
The mother told police that she had previously given her daughter a ride around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Later on Monday, Pierce asked her mother to borrow $40 and the mother said no. Pierce also asked to borrow her mother’s car and was told no, police said.
The mother went to bed around 10 p.m. Monday and noted that her car was parked in the driveway of her Pocatello home at the time. When the mother awoke again at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday she noticed her vehicle had been stolen.
Police around 6 a.m. Tuesday located the stolen vehicle parked in an alley on South Sixth Avenue and as they approached the car Pierce came walking out of a home toward it, police said.
Police asked Pierce what she knew about the car and Pierce said it was her mother’s and that she was just borrowing the car, said police, adding that Pierce admitted to not having permission to use the car.
Officers located the keys to the car in Pierce’s pocket and subsequently placed her under arrest for felony grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle. Pierce was transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which her bond was set at $2,500. Pierce posted the bond later Tuesday and was released from jail.
She is due back in court on Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against her to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony grand theft charge, Pierce faces up to no less than one and up to 14 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.
Jonathon James Keele, 28, of Pocatello, has been charged with principal to burglary for aiding and abetting another local man in the theft of a tip jar from a local business, court records show.
The incident began to unfold around 6 p.m. Tuesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 4100 block of Pole Line Road for the report of a theft.
Upon arrival, police reviewed surveillance camera footage that depicted two men, one of whom was identified as Keele and the other was identifed as Timothy Halpin, entering the business, police said. The footage shows Keele ask one of the employees at the business for a cup of water and when the employee turned their backs on the two men Halpin grabbed the tip jar off the counter and ran out of the business, according to police reports.
The footage then shows both men enter a silver Chevrolet Cobalt and drive away.
Police spoke to the employee of the business who said that when the tip jar was stolen, Keele told her, “Sorry, that’s my partner,” before fleeing the business.
Police located the silver Cobalt at the Grand Idaho Inn and Suites on Bench Road in Pocatello and Keele was observed sitting in the vehicle. He was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Halpin was located on the 100 block of South Fourth Aveue on Wednesday and charged with felony burglary and arrested.
Keele appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Halpin appeared n front of 6th District Judge Tdd Garbett on Thursday, during which his bond was set at $40,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.
If Keele is convicted of the felony principal to burglary charge and Halpin is convicted of the felony burglary charge, they both face no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The other man involved in the incident has not yet been charged for stealing the tip jar.
Kyler Steven Nichols, 22, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony criminal possession of a bank card following an incident that unfolded in June, court records show.
Nichols was arrested on the 900 block of McKinley Avenue on June 9 in relation to an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, police located a debit card on his person that did not belong to him.
Nichols told police that he had permission from the card owner to possess the card, police said. Police contacted the owner of the card who said not only did Nichols not have permission to have the card but that he had no idea who Nichols was.
Nichols was subsequently charged on Wednesday for the theft of the card.
Nichols appeared in front of judge Hooste on Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $5,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
If convicted of the felony criminal possession of a bank card charge, he faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
Thomas Gregory Reay, 54, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony burglary for allegedly breaking into a home through a doggie door and stealing a dog and jewelry from the home.
Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Howard Street around 5:45 p.m. on July 13 for the report of a suspicious circumstance.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with Reay who said that he had broken into the home because he believed the homeowner was in danger, police said. Officers later learned that Reay had broken in through the home’s doggie door, took the homeowner’s dog and several items of jewelry.
He was then charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail.
Reay appeared in front of 6th District Judge Steven Thomsen for an arraignment hearing on July 14, during which his bond was set at $50,000.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 26.
If convicted of the felony burglary charge, he faces no less than one and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.