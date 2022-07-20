Thomas Gregory Reay, Kyler Steven Nichols, Corine Rebecca Pierce and Jonathon James Keele.

From left is Thomas Gregory Reay, Jonathon James Keelem, Corine Rebecca Pierce and Kyler Steven Nichols.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Five local residents were recently arrested and charged with felony theft-related charges following separate incidents in Pocatello, court records show.

A 34-year-old local woman has been charged with felony for stealing her mother’s car, according to Pocatello police.