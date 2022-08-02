BOISE – Five people, including four members of the Babichenko family, have been convicted by a federal jury for their role in a multimillion-dollar international cell phone counterfeiting scheme.
The five were convicted after their second trial in the case and now face up to 20 years in prison and millions in fines; two others were acquitted.
“At trial, the evidence showed that over the course of 10 years, the convicted defendants participated in conspiracy that violated intellectual property rights and endangered the safety of the public,” U.S. Attorney for Idaho Josh Hurwit said at a news conference Tuesday. “They did this for their own financial gain.”
After a multi-year investigation involving the FBI, the IRS, the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshal Service, the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement agencies, authorities outlined a scheme involving importing counterfeit cell phones, chargers and accessories from China, repackaging them at warehouses in the Treasure Valley, and then reselling them as genuine iPhones or Samsung products via Amazon and eBay.
“This scheme went on for more than a decade, and the convicted defendants sold more than $41 million in counterfeit products during that time,” Hurwit said. “The evidence showed that some of the products the convicted defendants sold were not just counterfeit, they were actually dangerous and capable of causing burns, fires or electrocution.”
The verdicts were issued Monday after a nine-week trial. Defendants Pavel Babichenko, Piotr Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko, David Bibikov and Mikhail Iyerusalimets were convicted of a total of 24 counts including wire fraud, mail fraud, trafficking in counterfeit goods and conspiracy. Two defendants, Kristina Babichenko and Anna Iyerusalimets, were acquitted of all charges against them.
Efforts to contact attorneys for the defendants for comment on Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The five convicted defendants have been released pending sentencing, which is set for Nov. 2-3.
“Each of these defendants faces up to 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine,” Hurwit said.
John LaForte, assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigations, said, “The sale of counterfeit goods and their illicit proceeds has increased exponentially over the years and is an increasing problem.” He said the case “took five bad actors out of our international marketplaces.”
A 10-week trial that initially targeted nine defendants ended in a hung jury in September of 2021; just seven were charged in the most recent trial. This time, the jury deliberated for a week before reaching its unanimous verdicts.
“The defendants had a fair and very complete trial in this case,” Hurwit said. He thanked the jury, and all those involved in the extensive investigation.
“This specific case, like every case that we handle in this office, is a result of strong partnerships from the federal, state and local level,” he said.
Dennis Rice, special agent in charge for the FBI in Salt Lake City, said in a statement, “The verdicts demonstrate the FBI’s unwavering commitment to combatting transnational organized crime. … Our strong partnerships in Idaho and around the world are instrumental in dismantling these groups which seek to profit vast sums of money defrauding the American people and businesses.”