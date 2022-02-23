Five East Idaho residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following four separate incidents in the Gate City area.
Kailin Rae Dixon, 28, of Pocatello faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and Trevor John Taft, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl. Both Dixon and Taft were charged following a Feb. 15 traffic stop by Pocatello police, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Around 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 15, police performed a traffic stop of a 1998 GMC pickup truck in the area of Bannock Highway and Tech Farm Road with expired registration, police said.
Taft was identified as the driver of the truck and Dixon was sitting in the back passenger seat, police said. A police K-9 was deployed to the scene and positively indicated that narcotics were inside the truck, police said.
Inside the center console, police located a small silver canister that contained 58 blue pills the officer recognized as “dirty 30’s” or counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, a highly potent painkiller, according to police.
Police located a bag in the back seat that contained gift cards belonging to Dixon, police said. Police also located a small baggie in the bag that contained one-half gram of meth, said police, adding that drug paraphernalia was also located on Dixon’s person.
Both Taft and Dixon were arrested, charged and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Taft appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Kress for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 16, during which Taft’s bond was set at $2,500. Taft posted the bond that day and was released from jail. He is due back in court on March 9 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level.
Dixon appeared in front of Kress for an arraignment hearing on Feb. 16, during which her bond was set at $5,000. She remained incarcerated as of Wednesday evening.
Dixon waived the right to her preliminary hearing on Wednesday and will next appear in district court for an arraignment hearing, which has not yet been scheduled.
Taft was also charged with being a persistent violator, which could extend any prison sentence levied against him by no less than five years and up to life.
A Pocatello man charged in December with felony possession of meth and heroin, as well as misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of a concealed weapon while under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia is back out of jail after twice posting bond, according to court records.
Steven Cash Hawkins, 30, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged on Dec. 13 after Pocatello police were dispatched to the 200 block of Warren Avenue for the report of a suspicious vehicle, police said.
Upon arrival, police located a man, later identified as Hawkins, asleep behind the wheel of the running vehicle. Officers observed a clear bag containing several glass pipes sitting on Hawkins’ lap, police said.
The officers woke Hawkins up and asked him to exit the vehicle. When conducting a pat-down search, officers located a knife in Hawkins’ front pocket and a pistol holstered to the interior of his waistband, police said.
The officers then searched the car and located meth, heroin and marijuana. Hawkins was subsequently charged and arrested, police said.
Hawkins was arraigned on the charges on Dec. 13 and was released from jail on Dec. 14 after posting a $15,000 bond, court records show. He then failed to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 5 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Hawkins was arrested again on Feb. 15 and was later released that day after posting a $10,000 bond. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 2.
Kylee R. Kintz, of Blackfoot, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office traffic stop in the area of Highway 91 and Siphon Road on Saturday, according to police reports.
The deputy told Kintz upon contact that he could smell marijuana coming from her vehicle, though she denied having any drugs in the car, police said. The deputy then observed a grinder on the front passenger floorboard. Inside the grinder, the deputy located marijuana, deputies said.
The deputy then searched the car and located a small baggie that contained a substance that tested positive for meth, deputies said.
Kintz was arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail. She appeared in front of 6th District Judge Eric Hunn on Tuesday, during which her bond was set at $5,000.
Kintz posted the bond on Tuesday and was released. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on March 1.
Jarom Arthur Blackburn, 36, of Pocatello, was charged with felony possession of meth and fentanyl as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of East Chapel Road and Yellowstone Avenue, police said.
Officers located white Chevrolet car that failed to use a turn signal, initiated a traffic stop and identified Blackburn as the driver of the car, police said.
The officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and Blackburn admitted the substance was located in the vehicle’s cup holder, police said. After searching Blackburn, the officer located several items of drug paraphernalia that Blackburn admitted would test positive for fentanyl and a small amount of meth, police said.
Blackburn was charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is due in court for an arraignment hearing on Thursday.
The maximum penalty for first time offenses of felony possession of a controlled substance — including meth, heroin, fentanyl, and, among other illegal narcotics, marijuana — is up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.
The maximum penalty for most misdemeanors in the state of Idaho is up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.