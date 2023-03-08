POCATELLO — The trial for a former local man accused of sexually abusing three underage boys in Pocatello between 2009 and 2016 began at the Bannock County Courthouse this week.
Todd Marshall Frandsen, 54, of San Diego, who was charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child in August 2021 following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation that lasted several months, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli with his Boise attorney Ryan Black.
Frandsen, who appeared in court this week wearing a suit and tie, is alleged to have sexually abused one of the boys between January 2009 and December 2012 beginning when the boy was 10 years old, another boy between January 2012 and December 2015 beginning when the boy was 10 years old and one other boy between January 2015 and December 2016 beginning when the boy was 3 years old.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office began investigating this incident in June 2021 after one of the boys Frandsen is accused of sexually abusing, who is now an adult, contacted deputies to disclose the alleged abuse, citing fears that it was happening to other children, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal obtained in 2021.
In addition to the sexual abuse, police reports and court documents the Journal obtained in in 2021 allege Frandsen had physically and psychologically abused the three boys in Pocatello and in California. Two of the boys are now adults and one boy is currently 10 years old.
The trial officially began with jury selection Tuesday, though Frandsen, his attorney and Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erin Tognetti appeared in front of Carnaroli on Monday to discuss various pretrial motions. The Monday motion hearing culminated in Carnaroli issuing a ruling that limited what some of the state’s witnesses could testify about, primarily because Black had successfully argued that he wasn’t properly provided notice of all the details those witnesses intended to speak about.
After seating the 14-person jury, which includes two alternates in case any of the other 12 jurors can no longer participate and consists of five women and nine men, both Tognetti and Black provided the court with their opening statements.
Tognetti began by describing this as a heavy case involving three boys who went through similar experiences when they were younger.
“They are going to tell you about demon voices, monster voices, fingernails scratching along their walls while they were sleeping,” Tognetti said. “They are going to talk about Todd Frandsen coming into their room and pretending to kidnap them, grabbing at their feet while they are trying to sleep. They are going to tell you about a song. It starts off like ‘Ring Around the Rosie,” but then it turns into something twisted about killing your son and how you’re going to die and you can’t scream.”
Tognetti ended her opening statement by stating she felt confident that the jury would return guilty verdicts on all three felony lewd conduct charges after hearing all the evidence.
During Black’s opening statement, he explained he intended to call two other children that Todd had contact with to the stand to testify who were often present at the time of the alleged abuse and would be able to refute what the state witnesses had to say.
“(Two state witnesses) will come in and say they were there and heard Todd (Frandsen) being a monster, they heard him being a demon,” Black said. “(The two state witnesses) will say that he didn't necessarily molest them, but he was aggressive, he was physical, he tormented and tortured them as well. (The other two children Frandsen had contact with) will both come in and testify that that is frankly, plainly not true. It’s not true. (Frandsen) never did that to them.”
Black said that Frandsen asked the investigating detective to get his side of the story by talking to other potential witnesses of the alleged abuse and that the detective never cared to take notes or document what Frandsen had to say to him.
Tognetti presented her entire side of the case on Wednesday, calling both the now-adult victims and the now 10-year-old victim to the stand to testify. All three alleged victims testified about the abuse they endured from Frandsen. The oldest adult victim spoke about Frandsen singing the modified version of ‘Ring Around the Rosie,” and that Frandsen fondled his genitalia on several occasions, the other adult victim testified about an incident where Frandsen pinned him down on his bed and rubbed his nude genitalia against the victim’s backside and the now 10-year-old boy spoke about instances in which Frandsen rubbed his face against the boy’s genitalia while the boy was still in diapers.
Tognetti also called the mother of the three victims to the stand. She testified about how the victim’s disclosed the abuse to her, that she never coached the victims as to what to say during any of the interviews with law enforcement or at a local child advocacy center and told them to simply tell the truth.
Other state witnesses Wednesday included the Bannock County detective who investigated the case, the employee of the local child advocacy center who conducted forensic interviews with the victim and a sexual assault nurse examiner who conducted a evaluation of the youngest victim.
After Tognetti rested her case in chief, Black called the two other children Frandsen had contact with at the time of the allegations to the stand. Both children testified that they never encountered any physical, psychological or sexual abuse from Frandsen nor did they witness Frandsen abusing any other children.
Black is expected to resume his defense on Thursday.
The trial is expected to last at least through the remainder of the week and could extend into next week, Tognetti told the Journal on Wednesday.
If convicted of any of the three felony lewd conduct charges, Frandsen faces up to life in prison.
