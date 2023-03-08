Todd Marshall Frandsen

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Jail

POCATELLO — The trial for a former local man accused of sexually abusing three underage boys in Pocatello between 2009 and 2016 began at the Bannock County Courthouse this week.

Todd Marshall Frandsen, 54, of San Diego, who was charged with three felony counts of lewd conduct with a child in August 2021 following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation that lasted several months, appeared in front of 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli with his Boise attorney Ryan Black.

