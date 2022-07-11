North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black has resigned in the wake of his arrest in Idaho last month on a DUI charge.
The resignation was announced in a letter issued Friday by the mayors of North Logan and Hyde Park, the two Cache Valley towns served by the North Park Police Department.
The letter did not mention the arrest but only said the chief was leaving for “personal reasons and plans to transition into retirement.” It went on to praise Black both as an individual and for his work on behalf of the two cities.
North Logan Mayor Lindsay Peterson told The Herald Journal Black came forward on his own to report the DUI arrest, but she would not elaborate further or offer any other details about the departure, noting it was a personnel matter.
“I consider UB a friend. He has given us exemplary service as our police chief, he’s really built a strong department and we’ve been nothing but pleased with his service on our city’s behalf,” Peterson said. “I’m just really saddened that we’re losing him as a chief.”
Police records indicate Black was arrested in Fremont County, Idaho, on June 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was released on $2,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 3.
The Herald Journal on Monday was not able to immediately obtain a police report on the arrest, and Black’s listed legal representative, Idaho Falls attorney Jeromy Stafford, has yet to return a phone call from the newspaper. Fremont County, which is home to the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, is headquartered in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox said North Park Police Lt. Justin Olsen has been named interim chief and the department’s police commission will meet Thursday to consider its next moves.
Black took over the department in January of 2020, replacing Jeff Simmons, who left to become Logan’s assistant police chief. Black joined the department in 2001, serving first as a patrol officer and later as an investigator.
Like North Logan's mayor, Cox had high praise for Black and said he considered him a friend.
“I think Ulysses Black was a great chief. He took our department to a new level with some great officers and I have a lot of respect for him,” Cox said.