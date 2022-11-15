Sarah Stanley, a Victor resident, was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation in Teton County District Court on November 15th by 7th District Judge Joel Tingey after submitting a guilty plea to felony custodial interference.
Stanley was far from remorseful, only angry, when given the chance to speak directly prior to Tingey handing down his sentence.
"There is no due process in this case," said Stanley. "This court stole my child from me."
At the heart of the issue is 3-year-old River Jennings, son of Stanley and father Lee Jennings.
In late April of 2022 authorities located Stanley and River in Moulton, Alabama. Stanley had fled with the child to Moulton from Victor, landing in a safe house operated by the cult-like orginization Walking for The Forgotten Ministry. Walking for the Forgotten Ministry is led by Micheal Lewis Arthur Meyer, an extremist that was present at the Bundy Ranch showdown with Federal Authorities in 2014 among other notable incidents.
Jennings and Stanley first met in 2016 online, after which Stanley moved from Colorado to be with Jennings in Victor. After giving birth to River in 2018, Jennings and Stanley split that November.
Stanley then took River to Arizona. After Jennings alerted his attorney in January 2019, a court hearing to discuss custody arrangments was held in Arizona.
During that hearing Stanley was ordered to cooperate with Jennings in letting him visit his son. After the Arizona judge ended up granting Jennings full custody of River, Stanley disputed the ruling because as she was not a resident of Arizona even though she had been living there for eight months.
Stanley argued that as she was a legal resident of Idaho, legal custody arrangments should be deliberated and made there. Stanley quietly left Arizona days before the Arizona hearing.
After this, Jennings visited River a handful if times in Victor, ID where Stanley moved back to. Stanley filed for an increase in child support payments in 2021, and Jennings argued for sole custody. A trial was scheduled.
The three-day trial, presided over by Magistrate Judge Jason Walker, occured in August 2021. A mistrial was declared after Walker found technical difficuties with recording equiptment, and a new trial was scheduled.
In February 2022 Jennings was awarded sole custody of River. The subesquent March, East Idaho News reported that Stanley had went into hiding with the 3-year-old River.
The following April, the Teton County Sheriff's Office had to extradite Stanley from Lawrence County Jail in Alabama. Stanley had served over 70 days in jail in Moulton, AL and around another 60 incarcerated in Idaho.
Intrestingly, Stanley filed a seperate lawsuit against Teton County Prosecutor Bailey Smith, which resulted in a special prosecutor, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lisa Blake, having to take over the case. Teton County Magistrate Judge Jason Walker was also named in the suit, forcing Judge Tingey to preside. The suit was dismissed on May 4th, 2022. Stanley was represented by a public defender.
The plea agreement was made with prosecuting attorney Blake. Blake recommended District Judge Steven Boyce withhold judgment, meaning if Stanley successfully completes the three years of probation, the case can be retroactively dismissed. The agreement also stipulates that Stanley can have no contact with Jennings, gets credit for time served in Idaho and Alabama, and her fines are suspended. The plea agreement is binding, meaning if the court rejected the terms of the plea agreement the plea, which it did not, the plea would be withdrawn and would not be held agasint them in future proceedings.
Stanley was ordered to pay $7,467.55 to the Teton County Sheriff's Office for extraditon and administrative fees as well as a suspended $1000 fine that will be paid and given back to Stanley upon completion of her parole. Stanley will also pay restitution to Jennings, who incurred notable legal costs.
Stanley will be requred to submit to various evaluations, including those concerning Stanley's mental health, as needed by her probation officer(s). Stanley will be allowed supervised travel out-of-state for the sole purpose of child visitation.
