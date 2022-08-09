An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a hotel room and threatened the occupants with a gun.
The arrest of 56-year-old Bruce Murray was his second in a month for a gun-related crime.
Murray reportedly admitted to police that he entered the hotel with a gun. He was later arrested July 28 for an incident that took place eight days after the hotel room incident.
Two other men were reportedly present with Murray at the hotel on July 19, but were not identified in the probable cause affidavit. The victims said they did not see the other men well enough to give a description.
The victims told Idaho Falls Police Department officers they were in Idaho Falls for work.
Murray reportedly pushed his way into the hotel room, pointed his gun at the three occupants and asked for “Marta.”
The victims said they ducked behind furniture and put their hands up. They reportedly told Murray they did not know anyone named Marta. Murray and the other men then reportedly left the room.
Security cameras at the hotel captured the three victims arriving and carrying their belongings to their hotel room. In the footage, they are reportedly seen by a man wearing a white shirt, black bandanna and blue jeans.
According to the affidavit, three men, one of whom appears to be Murray, are later seen following the victims into their room.
Murray was later arrested after he reportedly tried to shoot a friend at their home.
Murray was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, each punishable by up to five years in prison.