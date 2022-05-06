An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery for reportedly ambushing a man outside of a store on Jan. 10.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Gabriel Kroll, 45, attacked the victim on the same day the victim had reportedly stolen Kroll's car.
Security footage from the store on Lincoln Road showed Kroll and another man arrived outside the store in a gold Ford Windstar and a red Chevy Blazer. One of the men, later identified as Kroll, is reportedly seen hiding behind the car as the victim approaches.
When the victim passed, Kroll reportedly sucker punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground, then punched him in the face five more times. He then got into the Windstar and left, with the Blazer following.
Employees at the store found the victim bleeding shortly after. They told medics that the victim had been trying to move, but that he was incoherent.
The victim was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. A detective interviewed him, but the victim said he could not remember the attack.
Police were unable to see the license plates of either vehicle in the security footage. A crime analyst identified a traffic stop performed on a Ford Windstar in September. While reviewing dash camera footage of the stop, police saw stickers matching those on the car in the Jan. 10 attack. Kroll had been driving the car during the September traffic stop.
The detective later learned Kroll had reported a different car stolen on the same day of the attack. Police learned the car was later found at a storage facility on Lincoln Road.
A witness told police that a man in a red car asked Kroll if he had a rosary in the stolen car. Kroll reportedly told the man he did, and the man said he had seen someone running down the street wearing the rosary.
The detective reviewed security footage from the storage facility and confirmed the man seen driving the stolen car to the storage facility was the victim in the attack.
The security footage also showed Kroll arriving in the Windstar. Kroll is later seen leaving in the Windstar, following a man who was driving a red car.
The detective reached out to Kroll, who agreed to meet with him. The affidavit states Kroll did not appear for the meeting.
Kroll was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $20,000. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. The victim has not been charged in connection to the theft.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 18 in Bonneville County Court.