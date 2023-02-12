Elizabeth Rose Crofts

Elizabeth Rose Crofts

BURLEY — A local woman was sentenced to prison for two years fixed and two years indeterminate after taking her then 4-year-old granddaughter out of state without permission.

Elizabeth Rose Crofts of Burley was charged in November 2021 after police issued an Amber Alert regarding the child.

