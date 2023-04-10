The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach facing numerous felony sex crimes in two Idaho counties has agreed to plead guilty to some charges as the result of a recent plea agreement, court records show.
Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, has reached a plea agreement with Caribou County prosecutors regarding the case there in which he was charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.
Schvaneveldt signed the plea agreement on March 30, two days after he was arrested at his place of employment in Preston in relation to an Ada County warrant charging him with three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor.
The charges in Ada County were filed against Schvaneveldt on March 22 as the result of a grand jury indictment in Ada County, court records show.
Schvaneveldt is currently incarcerated at the Ada County Jail in Boise with a $75,000 bond amount, records show.
The plea agreement related to the Caribou County case states Schvaneveldt will plead guilty to two of the 20 rape charges.
In relation to the Caribou County case, Schvaneveldt was arrested this past September and charged for incidents alleged to have occurred between March 2014 and April 2015, court records show.
The sole alleged victim in that case, born in 1997, was both one of Schvaneveldt’s students at Soda Springs High School and a member of the school’s girls basketball team he coached at the time of the alleged incidents, according to court records.
Though court records name the alleged victim, who is now over the age of 18, the Idaho State Journal does not identify victims of sexual abuse and will not be publishing her identity.
Schvaneveldt’s Idaho Falls attorney and Caribou County Prosecutor Steven Douglas Wood jointly agreed in the plea agreement that the conduct alleged in the two counts Schvaneveldt plans to plead guilty to occurred in Soda Springs and in Caribou County.
The agreement states Schvaneveldt will issue a written, public apology to the victim in this case and that Wood agrees to dismiss the remaining 18 counts of rape Schvaneveldt faced.
Additionally, the plea agreement says “the state agrees to file no new charges concerning this defendant and victim.”
When reached for comment Monday, Browning told the Idaho State Journal that Schvaneveldt is pleading guilty to two counts of rape for conduct between him and the victim in this case that occurred shortly before the victim turned 18.
Browning said the plea agreement in Caribou County will have no impact on the three felony sex crimes charged in Ada County, adding that Schvaneveldt intends to fight those charges “and I expect there will be a not guilty finding in that case.”
The plea agreement does not include any sentencing recommendations from either Browning or Wood and it is not binding. The non-binding element of the plea agreement means the judge assigned to this case Mitchell W. Brown can either accept Schvaneveldt’s guilty pleas and schedule a sentencing date, or he can reject the agreement, allow Schvaneveldt to withdraw his guilty plea and then schedule a trial date.
Schvaneveldt is scheduled to appear in front of Brown for a change of plea hearing at the Caribou County Courthouse in Soda Springs on Friday. It remains unclear if Schvaneveldt will appear for that hearing remotely from the Ada County Jail or if he will be transferred back to Soda Springs to attend that hearing in person.
If the judge accepts the plea agreement, each one of the felony rape charges Schvaneveldt pleads guilty to carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
Schvaneveldt is set to appear in front of Fourth Judicial District Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace for an arraignment hearing on the Ada County case on April 18.
Each one of the three counts of felony sexual battery of a minor child charges Schvaneveldt faces in Ada County carries a maximum penalty of 25 years to life in prison if he is convicted
