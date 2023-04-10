Wade Lee Schvaneveldt

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt

 Photo courtesy of the Ada County Sheriff's Office

The former Soda Springs girls basketball coach facing numerous felony sex crimes in two Idaho counties has agreed to plead guilty to some charges as the result of a recent plea agreement, court records show.

Wade Lee Schvaneveldt, 52, of Grace, has reached a plea agreement with Caribou County prosecutors regarding the case there in which he was charged with 20 counts of rape where the victim was 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator was three or more years older.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.