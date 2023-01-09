Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, leaves after an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

After weeks of speculating and criticizing, the public got its first look into the Moscow Police Department’s investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students.

Detectives built their case against Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger, 28, using DNA evidence, cellphone data, video surveillance and an eye witness, according to the redacted probable cause affidavit released Thursday.

