POCATELLO — Authorities say the vehicle used during the robbery of a Pocatello Walgreens and a subsequent high-speed chase in Bingham County on Friday is also linked to 11 robberies in several states.
Documents filed in Bingham County court on Monday shed more light into what happened during the pursuit Friday before the three robbery suspects — Demar Antione Lacy Jr., 22, of California, and two 16-year-old juvenile male suspects, also from California — were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m.in Fort Hall.
The incident began to unfold around 9:52 a.m. when Pocatello police received the report that two young Black men dressed in dark hoodies and surgical masks jumped the counter at the Pocatello Walgreens, stole drugs and fled the scene. It remains unclear which two of the three suspects, Lacy and the two 16-year-old boys, actually entered the Pocatello Walgreens.
Police were informed the suspects fled from the Pocatello Walgreens in a dark gray Volkswagen sedan with California license plates on Highway 30 and apparently headed toward the city of Blackfoot. The car is a 2003 Volkswagen Passat, according to an affidavit of probable cause prepared by a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy and obtained by the Idaho State Journal Monday.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 10:38 a.m. received the report that the two suspects who matched the description of those who robbed the Pocatello Walgreens had just entered the Blackfoot Walgreens, deputies said in the probable cause document.
A Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy rushed to the Blackfoot Walgreens and did not locate the suspects, but witnesses informed him that the 2003 Volkswagen Passat observed in the Pocatello robbery had just fled the scene heading north, deputies said.
While searching for the suspect vehicle, the deputy was informed that surveillance camera footage from the Pocatello Walgreens and a Walgreens in Boise was available for review, deputies said. It remains unclear if the three suspects in the East Idaho incidents also robbed a Walgreens in Boise. Calls and an email from the Journal to the Boise Police Department were not returned Monday.
Either Pocatello Walgreens employees or Pocatello police informed the Walgreens in Blackfoot of the Pocatello robbery moments before the three suspects entered the Blackfoot store, Pocatello police said on Friday.
After the suspects entered the Blackfoot Walgreens but left without stealing anything, they next entered two other East Idaho Walgreens pharmacies — one in Ammon and another in Rexburg — but aroused the suspicion of employees and fled those locations before stealing anything, Pocatello police told the Journal on Friday.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said the suspects were observed inside the Walgreens in Ammon but they did not steal anything.
Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen told the Journal on Friday that his department around 11:30 a.m. Friday also received a report that the suspects entered a Walgreens in Rexburg, though no robbery occurred at that location either.
The Rexburg Police Department established a perimeter around the Walgreens there in an attempt to capture Lacy and the other two suspects but were informed shortly after noon that Bingham County authorities had located the suspect vehicle on Interstate 15, Hagen said.
According to the Bingham County affidavit of probable cause, deputies were informed that Lacy and the 2003 Volkswagen Passat were observed heading southbound on Interstate 15 at 12:01 p.m. Friday near the U.S 20 overpass.
Lacy continued heading southbound on Interstate 15 and was intercepted by a Bingham County Sheriff’s Office deputy near exit 93 in Blackfoot, deputies said.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office noted Lacy was traveling about 120 mph in an 80 mph zone and that Lacy began driving on the right shoulder to pass other motorists, deputies said.
Eventually, deputies deployed a spike strip successfully, deflating the two right tires of Lacy’s vehicle. After the vehicle was spiked on the right side, the pursuing deputy noted Lacy continued to drive erratically, fishtailing on the right shoulder on numerous occasions and dipping down into the borrow pit to pass other motorists at least twice. Shortly afterward, the right rear tire flew off the vehicle entirely, deputies said.
A second set of spikes were deployed near the southern business loop exit in Blackfoot on Interstate 15 but the device was unsuccessful, deputies said.
Despite missing one tire and another being flat, Lacy began to pull away from the pursuing officer, said deputies, adding the Volkswagen reached an estimated speed of at least 130 mph.
The front right tire then blew off and Lacy lost control of the vehicle, deputies said.
“The driver was swerving all over the road and drove off the road into the borrow pit and through a fence near the milepost 80 exit (in Fort Hall),” deputies wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.
Deputies said all three occupants jumped out of the car and were chased on foot as they approached the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and Casino.
Lacy was located hiding behind a container near one of the doors to the casino. After being checked on by emergency medical personnel for labored breathing, Lacy was taken into custody without further incident.
The two 16-year-old boys were also arrested without further incident, deputies said.
During an interview with deputies, Lacy told police that he fled because he could see all the police officers behind him and he was scared, adding that he knew the 16-year-old boys but refused to say how he knew them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Lacy has previous convictions in California for rape, sodomy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said in the probable cause affidavit.
Additionally, deputies wrote in the affidavit that the 2003 Volkswagen Passat used during the Pocatello robbery and crashed during the pursuit has been involved in 11 robberies in several states, though no more information about those incidents were included in the report.
Pocatello police began the process of interviewing the two 16-year-old boys and Lacy on Friday and continued that process on Monday, according to Pocatello Police Detectives Capt. Bill Collins.
Additional charges are pending against Lacy and the two boys in Bingham County as well as in Bannock County in relation to the robbery in Pocatello, authorities told the Journal on Friday.
There were no injuries during any of Friday’s incidents involving the suspects.