A 30-year-old local man faces a felony charge after sheriff’s office deputies say he attempted to strangle a woman while she was driving a vehicle.
Dakota Justin Neeser, of Soda Springs, faces one felony count of attempted strangulation for an incident that began to unfold around 6:10 p.m. Monday.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Jensen Road southwest of McCammon for the report of a disturbance involving gunshots and a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road, according to an incident report the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
Upon arrival, deputies observed a man and a woman standing near the back of a white SUV that was parked in the middle of the road, said deputies, adding that the woman was tossing items out of the back of SUV and onto the road.
The deputy observed the woman appeared distraught and she had fresh red marks on the left and right sides of her neck, deputies said.
Another deputy arrived on scene and interviewed the woman while the initial deputy interviewed the man, who was later identified as Neeser.
The woman said she and Neeser got into an argument in Pocatello before leaving for Soda Springs and the argument continued in the car along the drive, deputies said. The woman said Neeser acted like he was going to strike her numerous times during the ride before he eventually crawled into the backseat, according to the report.
While the woman was driving, Neeser reached around the headrest and attempted to strangle her with his forearm, deputies said. The woman reported almost losing consciousness before biting Neeser and pulling the emergency brake, which caused the vehicle to skid to a stop, deputies said.
The deputies on scene photographed the woman’s neck and also observed several cuts and bruises that were in various stages of healing, deputies said. The woman explained the injuries were from previous incidents involving Neeser, deputies said.
Neeser was subsequently charged with felony attempted strangulation, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Neeser appeared in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark for an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, during which his bond was set at $10,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Neeser is set to appear back in court on May 24 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony charge, Neeser faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.