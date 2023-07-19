Brad Scott Compher and Nori Jones (updated)

Brad Scott Compher, left, is set to stand trial in October 2023 for allegedly murdering Nori Jones inside her Pocatello home in 2004.

 Journal file photos

POCATELLO — Attorneys representing the man accused of killing Nori Jones nearly 20 years ago want the trial to be moved outside of Bannock County, court records show.

The defense team for Brad Scott Compher, 48, of Pocatello, has recently filed a motion that asks for the jury trial scheduled to begin in October to be moved outside of Bannock County because of pretrial publicity and a true crime documentary that aired in January 2015.

