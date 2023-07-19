POCATELLO — Attorneys representing the man accused of killing Nori Jones nearly 20 years ago want the trial to be moved outside of Bannock County, court records show.
The defense team for Brad Scott Compher, 48, of Pocatello, has recently filed a motion that asks for the jury trial scheduled to begin in October to be moved outside of Bannock County because of pretrial publicity and a true crime documentary that aired in January 2015.
“J. Scott Andrew, chief deputy Bannock County Public Defender moves the court To transfer the proceedings in this matter to another County on the basis that pretrial news media coverage in Eastern Idaho, including, but not limited to, the broadcast of a television program specifically addressing the investigation and charging of the defendant, have resulted in a circumstance wherein a fair and impartial trial cannot be had in Bannock County,” the July 14 motion states.
The documentary referred to in Andrew’s motion was a true crime television show called “Cold Justice.”
The unscripted series originally aired on TNT and saw a camera crew follow former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and a team of investigators as they reopened unsolved murder cases with the consent of local law enforcement.
The episode featuring Jones’ murder was the pilot show of the third season and aired on Jan. 9, 2015.
When reached for comment about the motion on Wednesday, Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said his office intends to file an objection to the motion.
Jones was 25 years old when she was found stabbed to death inside of her Pole Line Road home in Pocatello on Sept. 28, 2004. Pocatello police reportedly uncovered DNA evidence placing Compher inside the home.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for Jones’ death on Sept. 10, 2014, almost 10 years from the date of the crime. Much of the delay in prosecuting the case centered on a debate about whether or not Compher was competent enough to stand trial.
In Idaho, there is not a defense for being clinically insane. Instead, courts must prove that a defendant is capable of criminal intent and can understand the charges against them and the court proceedings and assist in their own defense.
Compher has been waiting for a jury trial for almost a decade since the debate surrounding his level of competency first began.
The process first involved determining whether or not Compher was competent enough to understand the proceedings against him.
When a defendant’s level of competency is questioned, the court process involves placing that individual in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, in some cases at an Idaho Department of Correction facility as was the case with Compher, until they are deemed competent enough to stand trial.
The original 6th District Judge handling the case, Stephen Dunn, declared Compher competent enough to stand trial in July 2019, but that wasn’t the end of the debate entirely.
After Compher was deemed competent to stand trial, Andrews and contracted attorney Gary Edward Proctor, of Baltimore, filed motions asking the court to determine whether or not it would be cruel and unusual punishment to impose the death penalty against Compher if he were to be convicted of killing Jones.
Courts have previously ruled that sentencing a person who meets a particular criteria as it relates to being intellectually disabled to death would be a violation of their rights under the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Dunn retired in 2020 but remained on the case to see out the debate.
Compher was ultimately declared intellectually disabled in April 2022 after numerous motion hearings and requests for experts to testify on behalf of the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and Compher’s defense team. After making the ruling, Dunn had the case reassigned to 6th District Judge Javier Gabiola, who will preside over the trial.
With the death penalty off the table, Compher still faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted of the felony first-degree murder charge.
Compher is due back in court on Sept. 25 for a pretrial conference.
