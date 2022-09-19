POCATELLO — A Monday hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance.
Richard K. Blok, the attorney for Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, 47, of Pocatello, filed a motion on Sept. 8 requesting for additional time to file any pre-trial motions in the case, primarily because “this is a complex case with a large number of charges, multiple government agencies involved and a lengthy investigation.”
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog and other prosecutors in his office stipulated, or agreed, that a continuance of Monday’s pre-trial hearing was warranted in the case and 6th District Magistrate Judge Aaron Thompsen rescheduled the hearing for Dec. 5.
Peck, who was arrested on Aug. 30 and posted a $20,000 bond and was released from jail on Aug. 31, and Blok did not appear for the court hearing Monday, but an associate of Blok’s did appear to ensure the pre-trial conference was rescheduled, Herzog said.
Pre-trial motion hearings are not typically open to the public and provide both prosecutors and defense attorneys an opportunity to meet and ensure all necessary evidence has been exchanged and that either party is prepared to file any motions ahead of trial, Herzog said. Essentially, pre-trial hearings are more of a housekeeping event to ensure all parties are ready to proceed to trial or to potentially engage in discussions about mediating the case ahead of trial.
The investigative documents associated with the investigation into Peck and his operation of Downard Funeral Home total approximately 4,500 pages. Peck has been charged with 63 misdemeanors in relation to the investigation, including 60 counts of unprofessional conduct by morticians, funeral directors or embalmers and three counts of petit theft.
Herzog said he met with members of the alleged victim’s families at the Bannock County Courthouse on Monday, spending most of the time explaining the procedure for the case moving forward and addressing any questions or concerns they have regarding the investigation up to this point.
Herzog explained the investigation into Peck remains ongoing. Authorities emphasized earlier this month that more serious felony charges will be filed against Peck as their investigation continues. The statute of limitations for general felonies in Idaho is five years.
The investigation in Peck’s operation of the funeral home first began when officials with the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL), which oversees the state’s Board of Morticians, visited Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and observed conditions that were in violation of the board’s laws and rules. DOPL officials then contacted the Pocatello Police Department to report their findings.
DOPL officials had received several complaints about Peck and Downard before visiting the funeral home.
Peck surrendered his license to operate Downard on Sept. 1, 2021, and on Sept. 3, 2021, police executed a search warrant at the funeral home as well as the crematory located in the same building.
As a result of the search warrant, Pocatello police located 12 bodies in various stages of decomposition, approximately 50 fetuses in jars and dozens of unidentified cremated remains. Police also confiscated thousands of digital and paper records from Downard.
Police were eventually able to positively identify the 12 bodies and determine the fetuses were part of a biological science collection donated from the University of Utah to Idaho State University and then to Downard for destruction. But they were never destroyed, police said.
Authorities earlier this month said the investigation grew to include 88 deceased individuals whose bodies were in some way handled by Peck.