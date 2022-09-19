Lance Peck

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A Monday hearing for the owner of Downard Funeral Home was rescheduled after his Pocatello attorney and Bannock County prosecutors agreed to a continuance.

Richard K. Blok, the attorney for Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, 47, of Pocatello, filed a motion on Sept. 8 requesting for additional time to file any pre-trial motions in the case, primarily because “this is a complex case with a large number of charges, multiple government agencies involved and a lengthy investigation.”