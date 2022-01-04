POCATELLO — The legal battle over the level of intellect for the man accused of fatally stabbing 25-year-old Nori Jones in her Pocatello home in September 2004 resumed this week.
Accused murderer Brad Scott Compher, 46, of Pocatello, was back in court Tuesday for the first day of a hearing scheduled to last three days in which Compher’s court-appointed attorneys are arguing that he has had an intellectual disability since before he was 18 years old and therefore should not face the death penalty.
Compher has been incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail since September 2014 after Pocatello police arrested him for allegedly killing Jones. His arrest followed a police investigation that uncovered DNA evidence placing him at Jones’ Pole Line Road home, the scene of the crime. Compher has been charged with felony first degree murder and a felony enhancement for using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Compher, who appeared in front of 6th District Senior Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday.
The battle over Compher’s mental capacity first began with a process to determine whether or not he was competent enough to stand trial. In Idaho, no law exists that affords an attorney the use of insanity as a defense in state courtrooms. Rather, Idaho courts determine whether a defendant is capable of criminal intent and if that defendant can understand the charges against him or her.
The 1960 U.S. Supreme Court case of Dusky v. United States established three basic requirements for competency to stand trial. First, a defendant must have a factual understanding of the court proceedings. Second, the defendant must have a rational understanding of the proceedings, and lastly, the defendant, Compher in this case, must have the rational ability to consult with and aid their counsel.
After being first declared not competent enough in 2018, Compher underwent a restorative process with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare while in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction and was ultimately determined to be competent to stand trial in July 2019.
Since then, the debate regarding Compher’s level of intellectual disability began. The COVID-19 pandemic largely put this process on hold after Compher’s attorney’s — John Scott Andrew of the Bannock County Public Defender’s Office and contracted attorney Gary Edward Proctor, of Baltimore, who has an extensive background handling capital cases — successfully argued to hold the hearings in-person as opposed to remotely.
Compher’s attorneys and Bannock County prosecutors representing the state of Idaho have consulted with multiple psychiatric experts to determine whether Compher should be declared intellectually disabled.
As of August 2021, Bannock County has spent over $600,000 on Compher’s case. Bannock County Commission Terrel “Ned” Tovey says the county has been reimbursed by the Capital Crimes Defense Fund for all expenditures outside of the first $10,000, which all counties are required to pay when asking for reimbursements. Bannock County contributes to the fund annually, paying $36,000 and $41,000, in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Not just a significant determination for Compher’s particular case, the argument surrounding his intellectual disability could have implications for the interpretation of Idaho’s statute regarding future capital cases for defendants that are intellectually disabled.
Compher’s attorneys are questioning the constitutionality of Idaho’s statute regarding the imposition of the death penalty upon those with intellectual disabilities. The particular state statute, which was introduced as law in 2003, uses the outdated terminology of “mentally retarded” and is also no longer in accordance with the standards set forth in the two scientific guidelines used to diagnose intellectual disabilities — the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, or DSM-5, and the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, or AAIDD.
In support of its argument that Compher has been intellectually disabled since before he was 18, Compher’s defense team called three witnesses to testify Tuesday — Daniel Lloyd, a social worker who counseled Compher for about four years beginning in 2004; James Patton, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin with 45 years of experience in the field of intellectual disability and Marc Tasse, a professor at Ohio State University with over 30 years of experience in the field of intellectual disability.
Lloyd said he believes Compher functions at a lower intellectual level than he projects, meaning that he is able to somewhat mask how intellectually disabled he truly is. Lloyd testified that Compher would need assistance with basic problem solving and coping skills such as obtaining housing and handling finances as well as guidance for daily living tasks such as grocery shopping, cleaning and personal hygiene.
Between 2003 and 2020, Compher completed three assessments that were used to ascertain his IQ level, which ranged from as low as 46 to as high as 89.
Idaho’s current statute requires a person to score less than 70 in order to be declared intellectually disabled. For a person to be declared intellectually disabled according to the DSM-5, they must have deficits in intellectual functioning (reasoning, problem solving, and, among others, judgment) as well as impairments in adaptive functioning (communication skills, social skills and personal independence). Also, these limitations must occur during the developmental period, of which Idaho statute says ends at age 18. The AAIDD states this developmental period ends at age 22 and the DSM-5 doesn’t include a specific age cap.
Patton testified that in addition to relying on the IQ tests and numerous other records, which he described as quantitative evidence, he interviewed eight people to gain qualitative evidence of Compher’s level of disability. Patton reviewed records from Compher’s junior high school that showed he participated in special education programs as early as 13 years old. Though records of assessments used to place him in the special education program were not located and perhaps destroyed, Patton testified that he determined Compher did show impairment to his adaptive functioning skills and should be declared intellectually disabled in his opinion.
Lastly, Tasse testified that regardless of whether the court wants to rely on Idaho’s outdated statute, or the guidelines set forth in the DSM-5 and AAIDD, it is of his opinion that Compher meets the requirements to be declared intellectually disabled, finding that Compher has significant limitations to his home living, self-direction and functional academic skills.
Bannock County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian Trammel is expected to argue that Compher is not intellectually disabled and will call his first witnesses on Wednesday. From there, Dunn will ask Compher’s attorneys and Trammel to compose written briefs on the matter and will ultimately issue a final determination in the coming months.
No trial date has yet been scheduled in Compher’s case, who remains incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.