POCATELLO — Two felony charges filed against a local woman earlier this month have been dismissed following a preliminary hearing, court records show.
Justine Hailey Pratt, 50, of Pocatello, had been charged with aggravated assault and burglary, both felonies, for an incident that unfolded during the early morning hours on Dec. 5.
Pratt was accused of entering a home on the 100 block of Foothill Boulevard and using a firearm to threaten a man who was staying at the home, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained earlier this month.
Police were dispatched to the home for the incident involving Pratt about 30 minutes after officers had already responded to the same residence, cited a man for misdemeanor battery and left, according to police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday.
During the first response, Cody G. Anson, 29, of Pocatello, was cited with misdemeanor battery and issued a court summons, Pocatello police said. Records indicate the battery charge against Anson is still pending with the courts, and that he failed to appear for a scheduled hearing regarding that charge on Monday.
An arrest warrant has not yet been issued for Anson failing to appear for the hearing, according to court records.
Pratt told the Idaho State Journal during a Tuesday phone interview that the charges against her were dismissed because prosecutors did not have sufficient evidence and that her attorney requested the dismissal.
Anson is due back in court for an arraignment hearing on Jan. 5, court records say.
If convicted of the misdemeanor battery charge, Anson faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.