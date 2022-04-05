CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck man was recently arrested and charged with a felony for attempting to strangle a local woman Thursday night, according to court and police records.
Joshua Reed Fort, 35, was arrested and charged with felony attempted strangulation on Sunday in connection to the alleged attack.
The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when a local woman dialed 911 to report Fort had just attempted to strangle her inside of a vehicle before leaving the scene in a different vehicle, according to Chubbuck police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained Tuesday.
When police arrived on scene, they interviewed the woman, who said she and Fort had been drinking at a local bar and were playing darts before the incident. On the ride home, Fort became upset that they lost a game and pulled over, put one hand on the back of her neck and another on her throat and attempted to strangle her, police said.
The officer said in the police report that he did not observe any marks on the woman’s neck but she reported it was sore and that she had a hard time swallowing. Additionally, the woman said she was afraid for her life or that she would lose consciousness had Fort not let goof her when he did, police said.
Police put out a bulletin to local law enforcement that they were searching for Fort and requested a judge sign an arrest warrant charging him with attempted strangulation.
Fort was located on Sunday around 7:30 a.m. driving the woman’s car on the 5000 block of Yellowstone Avenue, detained and arrested, police said.
Fort appeared in front of 6th District Judge Lynn Brower for an arraignment hearing Monday, during which his bond was set at $15,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the woman.
He is due back in court on April 11 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony attempted strangulation charge, Fort faces up to 15 years in state prison and a fine of up to $50,000.