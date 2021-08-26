A Chubbuck man is back behind bars after being accused of his second felony driving under the influence charge in less than three days, court and police records say.
Kristopher Travis Hopkins, 42, was first arrested during the early morning hours on Sunday and charged with his first felony for driving under the influence after police ordered him out of a car at gunpoint, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this week.
That incident ended with police locating a 9mm Glock 43X handgun with nine rounds of hollow-point ammunition inside of the car and Hopkins being charged with the felony driving under the influence charge and misdemeanors for resisting and obstructing arrest and for being in possession of open alcoholic beverage containers, according to court records.
Hopkins appeared in court on the first felony driving under the influence charge on Monday, during which 6th District Magistrate Judge David A. Hooste imposed a bond amount of $25,000. Hopkins was released from jail on Monday after posting the bond, court records show.
The incident resulting in Hopkins’ second felony DUI arrest began to unfold around 4:36 p.m. Tuesday when Idaho State Police officers responded to the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello for the report of a possible drunk driver operating a white Subaru, according to court records.
While Hopkins was conversing with one state police officer, another officer observed and noted that Hopkins’ speech was slurred, police said. As the one trooper began to conduct a roadside sobriety test with Hopkins, the other trooper began interviewing potential witnesses at the complex, state police said.
Several juvenile witnesses told police they observed the driver of the white Subaru, later identified as Hopkins, drive out onto the wooden dock located to the west of the small pond at the complex, and then back into the parking lot after several women began yelling at Hopkins to leave, police said. Several of the juveniles then approached Hopkins and tried to keep him calm until law enforcement could arrive and reportedly saw open containers of vodka in the car, police said.
Hopkins was unable to complete the roadside sobriety test and was subsequently detained while police administered two breathalyzer tests to determine his blood alcohol content level, police said.
Hopkins provided the officer with two test results approximately 15 minutes apart that were three times over the legal limit of .08, said police, adding that Hopkins provided breath samples of .240 and .253.
When the troopers searched Hopkins’ white Subaru, they located 21 mid-sized bottles of vodka, of which 13 were empty, six still contained some alcohol and two were unopened, state police said. Hopkins was then also charged with misdemeanor possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, according to police.
Hopkins was then arrested, charged with his second felony DUI in less than three days and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He was arraigned on the second felony DUI charge on Wednesday, during which Judge Hooste set a bond amount of $100,000. Hopkins was charged with the first felony DUI on Sunday after having previously been convicted of two misdemeanor DUI charges on June 7, 2019, and July 1, 2019.
In addition to the $100,000 bond on the second felony DUI charge, Hopkins is being held in the Bannock County Jail on a no-bond probation violation.
Hopkins is due back in court on Sept. 1 and Sept. 13 for preliminary hearings for the two felony driving under the influence charges filed this week. During those hearings, prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level in preparation that the case goes to trial.
If convicted of the two felony driving under the influence charges, two misdemeanor charges for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container and the misdemeanor resisting and obstructing police charge, Hopkins faces up to 22 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,000.