CHUBBUCK — A 45-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he attacked a woman during a domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve.
Paul Daniel Pratt, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony domestic violence following a Chubbuck police investigation.
The incident began to unfold around 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for the report of a physical disturbance, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Officers responded to the home and could immediately hear a man, later identified as Pratt, screaming, police said.
Pratt initially refused to answer the door, telling officers they needed a warrant to enter the home, police said.
Pratt did eventually answer the door and told the officers, “I did not touch her,” as he stepped outside with one officer while another entered the home and spoke to the woman, according to the police report.
The woman was holding her head and crying and told the officer, “He beat the (expletive) out of me all night long,” police said.
The woman told police Pratt headbutted her twice, repeatedly punched her in the head, banged her head into items around the house and “tossed her around like a rag doll,” according to the report. The officer noted the woman had marks and swelling on the sides of her head and to her nose area, police said.
The woman said she was able to get away and hide in a car in the garage and that Pratt tossed a large water jug at the car’s windshield, shattering it while she sat inside, police said.
Additionally, the woman said Pratt put one hand on her throat and another over her mouth while she was screaming for help, police added.
In November, Pratt was charged with felony attempted strangulation for allegedly putting his hands on the throat of the same woman. A no-contact order was issued between Pratt and the woman but it was rescinded when the case was ultimately dropped on Dec. 12 when the woman failed to continue cooperating with authorities, the woman told the officers according to the police report.
Pratt denied ever striking the woman but did admit to throwing a water jug at the windshield of the car, police said. Officers noted Pratt’s right hand was swollen and had a cut on it but he said that happened when he punched a door in frustration, according to the report.
Pratt was subsequently charged with felony domestic battery and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. The attempted strangulation charge from November was also refiled against him, court records show.
He appeared in front of 6th District Judge Bryan K. Murray for an arraignment hearing on Dec. 27, during which his bond was collectively set at $100,000 for both the domestic battery and attempted strangulation charges and the no-contact order was renewed.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 9.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Pratt faces no less than two and up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $60,000
