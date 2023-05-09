Demetrius Amos and Mackenzie Handel

Demetrius Amos, left, and Mackenzie Handel

 Photos courtesy of the Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei recently recognized the men and women of his department who were working when two officers were shot by a man armed with an AR-15 rifle just over one year ago.

Schei described the officers that responded and the dispatchers who fielded calls about the incident as heroes in a letter he distributed throughout the department. He also spoke to the Idaho State Journal about what the agency learned in the aftermath of the shooting and how he reacted to the community rallying behind the injured officers.

Todd Vernon Brewer

Todd Vernon Brewer
Roger Schei (generic cutline)

Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.

