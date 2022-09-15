POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show.
Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records.
Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to dismiss the two felony aggravated battery charges against Daniel “in the interest of justice.” Sixth District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis then vacated the Sept. 8 preliminary hearing and ordered the case dismissed on that date instead.
The incident in which Daniel was charged unfolded around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Barton Road for the report of a disturbance.
Upon arrival, police came into contact with two men who said they had been sprayed in the face with what they believed to be pepper spray, police said.
The men said they let both of their children take a walk near the Restlawn Cemetery while waiting for dinner to be ready and were in the process of picking the boys up in a pickup truck when the incident occurred, according to police.
While driving to get the two children, one of the men noticed a gray van was following them and slowed down a little bit, said police, adding that the driver of the van, later identified as Daniel, pulled up alongside of the truck and appeared to be aggressive.
Daniel then sprayed both of the men with bear spray, said police, adding that officers observed bear spray residue on the side of the pickup truck. Both men had swelling in the face, puffy eyes and redness around the neck, police added.
Police searched the area and located a gray van that fit the men’s description parked at an apartment complex on South Fifth Avenue. While in the area, police observed a man, later identified as Daniel, stick his head out of a window and went and interviewed him
Daniel said he was not following the men, but was just trying to check if they were OK because he was a former search and rescue volunteer, according to police.
Daniel told police he sprayed the men in self-defense.
Daniel was subsequently charged, arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Had he been convicted of both felony aggravated battery charges, Daniel faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.