Wesley Daniel

Wesley Daniel

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show.

Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records.