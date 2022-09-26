Hailey Lynn Casasanta

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 28-year-old California woman faces numerous charges after authorities say she led local Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle late Thursday night.

Hailey Lynn Casasanta, 28, of Big Bear City, California, has been charged with felony eluding and felony possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property, reckless driving, resisting and obstructing, driving under the influence and driving without privileges, court records show.