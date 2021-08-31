Pedro Reyes Carreno and 20 pounds of meth

Pedro Reyes Carreno, bottom, and the 20 pounds of methamphetamine that Idaho State Police allegedly found in his vehicle on Friday.

 Photos courtesy of Bonneville County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police

Idaho State Troopers have arrested a California man and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after 20 pounds of meth was found in his vehicle.

On Friday morning, August 27, just outside Idaho Falls, an Idaho State Trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation. 

During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs. In a search of the vehicle, more than 20-pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the following charges.

Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, Los Angeles, California was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Carreno was also cited for driving without a license, failure to purchase insurance and operating a vehicle without valid registration.

The trooper making the arrest is a member of the Idaho State Police criminal interdiction team, a group of troopers specially trained and dedicated to intercepting dangerous drugs and preventing harm to Idaho communities.