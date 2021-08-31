Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Idaho State Troopers have arrested a California man and charged him with trafficking methamphetamine after 20 pounds of meth was found in his vehicle.
On Friday morning, August 27, just outside Idaho Falls, an Idaho State Trooper stopped a Lincoln SUV traveling north on Interstate 15 for an equipment violation.
During the stop, evidence was obtained by the trooper that indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs. In a search of the vehicle, more than 20-pounds of a white crystal-like substance was found. The substance tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine. Pipes used to smoke marijuana and methamphetamine were also found.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on the following charges.
Story continues below video
Pedro Reyes Carreno, 37, Los Angeles, California was arrested and charged with felony trafficking of a controlled substance, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carreno was also cited for driving without a license, failure to purchase insurance and operating a vehicle without valid registration.
The trooper making the arrest is a member of the Idaho State Police criminal interdiction team, a group of troopers specially trained and dedicated to intercepting dangerous drugs and preventing harm to Idaho communities.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.