Victoriano (Victor) Diaz Garcia

 Photo courtesy of the Cassia County Sheriff's Office

BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relationship with and forced her into his car.

Victoriano (Victor) Diaz Garcia, 25, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting or obstructing officers and providing false information.