Jeremiah Davis Cox and Kevin Ward Call.

Jeremiah Davis Cox, left, and Kevin Ward Call.

 Photos courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records.

Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.

