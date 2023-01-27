POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records.
Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Both men were charged in connection to an incident that unfolded around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 when Pocatello police dispatched all available officers to a shooting that occurred on the 900 block of Belmont Street, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
When officers arrived on scene, they learned that both Cox and Call had been transported via private vehicles to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment, police said.
Cox had been stabbed in the chest by Call, who had been shot in the chest by Cox during their confrontation on Belmont Street, according to police.
Officers then responded to PMC where they came into contact with a woman who was pacing around the hospital entrance. Officers determined the woman was a witness to the incident and later interviewed her on Dec. 7, according to the police report. Additionally, officers waited for Cox to receive treatment at the hospital before arresting him on outstanding warrants and transporting him to the Bannock County Jail.
During the Dec. 7 interview, the woman told officers that Cox’s mother had told her that Cox threw a firearm from her vehicle as she transported him to the hospital and had asked her to go look for it.
A firearm, a Kel-Tec 9mm handgun, was located near the hospital by local residents on Dec. 4 and turned into the Pocatello Police Department, police said.
Officers on Dec. 5 returned to the Belmont Street area and located seven spent shell casings in the roadway where Cox could be seen standing on video surveillance camera footage from a nearby residence, police said.
Officers also located an eighth spent shell casing in the back seat of the car belonging to Cox’s mother.
Pocatello police sent the 9mm handgun and the eight spent shell casings to the Idaho State Police forensic lab in Meridian and the ballistic report from the lab confirmed that all eight shell casings were fired from the recovered pistol, police said.
Police interviewed Call at PMC about his Dec. 2 interactions with Cox and Call told the officers that his roommate gave him a ride over to Cox’s house to pick up a friend and that when he arrived he and Cox got into a fight, according to the police report.
Call told police that when Cox pulled a gun from his waistband he proceeded to pull a knife from his waistband and stabbed Cox in the chest in self-defense, police said.
Police attempted to interview Cox while he was incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail but he declined, police said.
On Dec. 8, police interviewed the friend that Call had gone to pick up and she said that she saw the fight between Cox and Call, according to the police report. The woman said she attempted to get between the two to stop the fight when she heard Cox scream that he had been stabbed immediately before he began shooting at Call, police said.
When asked directly, however, the woman was unable to remember whether it was Call who pulled out a knife first or if Cox was first to pull out his gun, police said.
Also on Dec. 8, Pocatello police officers interviewed Cox’s mother, who said that she was cooking dinner on the night of Dec. 2 “when all hell broke loose,” according to the police report. Cox’s mother said that all of a sudden Cox came into the home screaming that he had been stabbed and she immediately drove him up to the hospital for treatment, police said.
When officers asked her about the sounds of gunshots that were reported and whether or not Cox owned a gun, she said, “I probably knew that he had one,” police said in the report.
On the way up to the hospital, Cox’s mother said they passed Call and a woman on the south side of Belmont Street and that is when Cox fired one shot from inside her car, which left a bullet hole in one of the car’s windows, police said.
Following the police investigation, both Cox and Call were criminally charged.
Both men appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on Jan. 20 for separate arraignment hearings during which each was jailed on a $100,000 bond and no-contact orders were issued between them.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against both men to elevate their cases from the magistrate to district court level for trial during separate preliminary hearings. Cox’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31 in front of 6th District Judge Thomas Clark and Call’s is set for Feb. 1 in front of 6th District Judge Aaron Thompson.
If convicted of all the felony charges against him, Cox faces up to 35 years in prison and a fine of up to $75,000. If Call is convicted of felony aggravated battery, he faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
