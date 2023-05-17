POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November incident in which police say he beat another man.
William Wayne Joseph Braden, of Blackfoot, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an aggravated battery charge filed in March as the result of a physical altercation in November, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.
Pocatello police officers were dispatched to Portneuf Medical Center on November 22, 2022, for the report of a recent assault.
At the hospital, officers interviewed the victim and his girlfriend about the altercation that had occurred earlier on Nov. 21, according to the report.
The victim’s girlfriend said she showed up at the Pocatello home on the city's west side that she shares with her stepmother and boyfriend and found her boyfriend to have significant injuries to his face, police said.
The victim told officers that police officers had been dispatched to the home earlier in the day for a potential domestic violence incident between Braden and the stepmother, according to the report.
After police left the scene, Braden was causing a verbal disturbance with the stepmother and was up in her face, resulting in the victim punching Braden once in the side of the head, police said.
Braden then battered the victim in response to being punched, which resulted in the victim suffering significant injuries to his face and a laceration on his left hand, according to the report.
Braden then left the Pocatello home, police said.
The stepmother transported the victim and his girlfriend to the hospital, according to the report.
Braden appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge Scott Axline for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, during which he was released from jail on his own recognizance and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Braden is due back in court on May 30 for a preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Braden faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.