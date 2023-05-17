William Wayne Joseph Braden

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a November incident in which police say he beat another man.

William Wayne Joseph Braden, of Blackfoot, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant stemming from an aggravated battery charge filed in March as the result of a physical altercation in November, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday.

