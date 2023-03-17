Jimmy Roberts

Jimmy Roberts

Bingham County Coroner James K. “Jimmy” Roberts has been acquitted of misdemeanor sexual battery following a jury trial in Ada County, court records show.

On Wednesday Roberts, 56, appeared at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise for his trial, which ended with the jury acquitting him of the misdemeanor charge he faced after being accused of touching a woman’s breasts.

