A 41-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a man during an argument at a home on South Dempsey Creek Road south of Lava Hot Springs.
Christopher Pursel, of Merrillville, Indiana, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:40 p.m. Monday.
Deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home on South Dempsey Creek Road for the report of a physical disturbance between two men, according to a police report the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a man who said he and Pursel were involved in a fight and that he believed one of his ribs was broken and protruding through his skin, police said.
Deputies observed the injured man holding a towel against his ribcage and noticed bloodstains on the towel and the man’s pants, according to the report. When the injured man lifted the towel, deputies observed what appeared to be a stab wound between two of his ribs, police said.
The injured man told deputies that Pursel was the man who attacked him and that he took off running on South Dempsey Creek Road toward Lava Hot Springs, the report says.
While deputies were evaluating the injured man and calling for an ambulance, dispatch received a call from a resident on South Dempsey Creek Road about a man pounding on their door stating that he had just stabbed someone and asking them to let him into the home, police said.
Deputies responded to the home and located the man, who was identified as Pursel, according to the report.
The man who was stabbed told deputies that he and Pursel got into a verbal argument when the man told Pursel not to enter his daughter’s bedroom because she was sleeping, police said. The injured man said Pursel had been drinking and consumed more than a pint of vodka before the verbal altercation ensued, according to the report.
Pursel became defensive over the man’s comments and started arguing with the man, causing the man to become fearful for the safety of his wife and family, so he asked his family to go wait out in a car in the driveway, police said.
Pursel refused to calm down so the man asked him to leave the residence and told Pursel he had 15 minutes to gather his things otherwise he would be calling the police, according to the report.
When the man placed some of Pursel’s belongings at the end of the driveway, Pursel became agitated and rushed him, police said.
The man believed that Pursel struck him with his fist during the physical disturbance and was unaware that he had actually been stabbed, according to the report.
The injured man was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where staples were used to close up the stab wound, police said.
Deputies then interviewed Pursel about the incident, during which Pursel told police that he felt threatened by the man so he grabbed a knife from the kitchen to defend himself, according to the report.
Pursel did not tell deputies that he stabbed the injured man and when asked what he had done with the knife he asked for an attorney and stopped answering questions, police said.
Deputies observed several cuts and lacerations to Pursel’s body, and Pursel said he was cut by a barbed wire fence while running away from the incident location to another home on South Dempsey Creek Road, according to the report.
Deputies were able to locate some of Pursel’s belongings next to a barbed wire fence and observed some hair and dried blood on some of the barbed wire, police said.
Police would later locate a kitchen knife with a 5-inch blade near where the alleged stabbing incident occurred.
Pursel was subsequently charged, arrested and booked inside the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
He appeared in front of 6th District Magistrate Judge David Hooste for an arraignment hearing Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $75,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
Pursel is due back in court on July 19 for an preliminary hearing, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of the felony aggravated battery charge, Pursel faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Additionally, prosecutors filed a felony enhancement against Pursel for allegedly using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony crime. The enhancement could extend any prison sentence levied against Pursel by up to 15 years.
