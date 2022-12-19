POCATELLO — A local man aiming to become a police officer has been arrested after authorities say he possessed child sexual abuse material.
Talon Chase Beattie, 24, of Pocatello, faces two counts of felony possession of child sexual abuse material.
Investigators with the Idaho Office of the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, Unit and Pocatello police officers arrested Beattie on Thursday following an investigation, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.
The investigation into Beattie was launched after he admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material while taking a polygraph test administered as part of the screening process for Idaho State University’s law enforcement program, according to police report the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. ISU’s law enforcement program is equivalent to participating in the 15-week Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training program
Beattie was administered the polygraph in May 2022 and admitted to viewing the child sexual abuse material in April 2022, the police report said.
“In the pre-test interview, (Beattie said) he received nude images of female (individuals) under the age of 18 and viewed child pornography,” police wrote in the report. “He also told the polygrapher he knew he could be arrested for it.”
ICAC investigators and Pocatello police served a search warrant at Beattie’s home on Thursday, locating an LG phone that belonged to Beattie, police said. Officers completed a forensic search of the phone and located two videos containing child sexual abuse material “in the internal storage of the phone and readily accessible to the user,” according to the report.
The Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bannock County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit and Pocatello police.
Beattie declined to speak with police about the incident and was subsequently charged, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Beattie appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on Friday, during which his bond was set at $200,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 29.
If convicted of the two felony possession of child sexual abuse material charges, Beattie faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.
The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.
Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.