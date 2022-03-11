Inkom — A 27-year-old local man has been arrested and charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation first launched over a year ago.
Kwentin Miller, of Inkom, has been charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 after the sheriff’s office says he sexually abused a 14-year-old girl twice between March and May 2021, according to a sheriff’s office incident report and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained this week.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies first began investigating the incident on Feb. 22, 2021 when they responded to Miller Inkom’s residence to speak with him about a referral from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Child Protective Services division.
Upon arriving at the home and knocking several times, the deputies observed Miller stand up, look out the window and then drop back down out of sight, according to the incident report.
The deputies continued to knock for several minutes until Miller opened the door, at which point Miller was advised of the Child Protective Services complaint. Miller began to cry, became confrontational and would not let the deputies into the home, the sheriff’s office said.
The then 14-year-old girl participated in a forensic interview at a local child advocacy center in March 2021, during which she made no disclosures of abuse and denied there was ever any sexual contact between her and Miller, deputies said.
Last month, the girl’s mother contacted authorities to explain the teenager had disclosed that Miller had in fact sexually abused her, begging when she was 9-years-old, according to the incident report.
The teen completed another forensic interview last month, during which she disclosed Miller had been sexually abusing her for years, said deputies, adding that he abused her the same day of her forensic interview last year.
The girl told authorities that Miller groomed her, which included telling her that he wanted to marry her when she turned 18, buying her a silicone “wedding” ring and writing her love letters that were stored underneath the stairs in Miller’s garage, deputies said.
Sheriff’s Office deputies searched Miller’s home on March 9 and located a folded, handwritten note in a hole underneath the stairs in the garage, according to the incident report. The note was titled, “To my future wife,” and was signed with a heart with the initials KM above it, deputies said.
Miller was subsequently charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct, arrested and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Miller appeared in front of 6th District Judge Paul Laggis for an arraignment hearing on Thursday, during which his bond was set at $25,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. It was also ordered that Miller wear a GPS-monitor if he were to be released from jail, court records show. Miller posted the bond on Thursday and was released from jail.
He is due back in court on March 17 for a preliminary hearing in which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
If convicted of just one of the felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 charges, Miller faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.