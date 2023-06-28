Harlan Donovan Tendoy

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

POCATELLO — A 36-year-old male inmate at the Bannock County Jail was recently charged with several felonies after deputies say he threw a chair at a television inside the detention facility and then spit on and threw a cup full of urine on a deputy.

Harlan Donovan Tendoy, of Fort Hall, has been charged with injury to jail property and three counts of propelling bodily fluid or waste at certain personnel for an incident that unfolded on June 10, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

