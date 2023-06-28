POCATELLO — A 36-year-old male inmate at the Bannock County Jail was recently charged with several felonies after deputies say he threw a chair at a television inside the detention facility and then spit on and threw a cup full of urine on a deputy.
Harlan Donovan Tendoy, of Fort Hall, has been charged with injury to jail property and three counts of propelling bodily fluid or waste at certain personnel for an incident that unfolded on June 10, according to Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The incident began to unfold around 8 a.m. on June 10 when deputies at the Bannock County Jail asked inmates in the C-pod to enter their cells and close the doors for a routine fire drill.
All inmates in the C-pod complied with the request, except for Tendoy, who expressed frustration that his allotted time outside of his cell was being cut short because of the fire drill, according to the Sheriff’s Office records.
The deputy in the jail explained to Tendoy that he would get his time back after the fire drill was completed and also allowed Tendoy to continue using cleaning products to clean his cell, so long as the door was shut, deputies said.
Tendoy continued to express frustration and instead of entering his cell and closing the door, he retrieved a chair from the shower area of the jail and tossed it at the television located inside the C-pod, damaging the TV screen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Tendoy eventually retreated to his cell and closed his door but proceeded to yell profanities and make threats toward the jail deputies using his cell intercom system, deputies said.
Then on June 15, a detention deputy completed a disciplinary hearing regarding Tendoy’s actions on June 10, which resulted in Tendoy again becoming upset, according to the sheriff’s office.
Around 12:43 p.m. on June 15 deputies were completing a security check of the cells and noticed a large amount of soapy and cloudy water forming on the floor outside of Tendoy’s cell, deputies said.
When a deputy confronted Tendoy about the water, Tendoy shouted racist obscenities toward him, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy attempted to lean in toward the door to talk to Tendoy when Tendoy spit on him and another nearby deputy through a crack in the door, deputies said.
The deputy determined that Tendoy was attempting to flood his cell and decided it best to shut off the water to Tendoy’s cell, according to reports.
While attempting to shut off the water to Tendoy’s cell, the deputy felt a warm liquid on his arm and wrist, the deputy said, adding that he looked down and noticed Tendoy throwing the liquid through a grate of his cell sink.
Tendoy then yelled at the officer, explaining that he was throwing urine on him in an attempt to prevent the deputy from turning off the water to the cell, according to the report.
The deputy advised Tendoy that his actions could result in him being charged with a felony, after which Tendoy continued to throw the urine on the deputy while laughing, deputies said.
Tendoy was subsequently charged with the four felony charges while he remained incarcerated at the jail. Tendoy was being housed in the jail in connection to felony drug charges levied against him in March.
Tendoy will appear in court on July 6 for a preliminary hearing on the three felony propelling bodily fluid charges, during which prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against him to elevate the case from the magistrate to district court level for trial.
Tendoy waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the felony injury to a jail charge and will be arraigned in district court on July 17.
If convicted of all four felony charges against him, Tendoy faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,000.
