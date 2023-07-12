Sebastian David Greenfield

 Bannock County Jail Photo

A 32-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused two young girls on multiple occasions over the past five years.

Sebastian David Greenfield, 32, of Bannock County, has been charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to court records and Sheriff’s Office documents the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

