A 32-year-old local man was arrested Tuesday after police say he sexually abused two young girls on multiple occasions over the past five years.
Sebastian David Greenfield, 32, of Bannock County, has been charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct with a child under 16 following a Bannock County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to court records and Sheriff’s Office documents the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
Both girls, ages 7 and 9, participated in forensic interviews at a local child advocacy center that a Sheriff’s Office detective reviewed on Tuesday. The Sherrif’s Office incident report and court records don’t say how authorities learned of the sexual abuse allegations.
During the forensic interviews, both girls said Greenfield sexually abused them on numerous occasions, according to the incident report. The abuse is alleged to have occurred between February 2018 and June 2023, court records show.
One of the girls said the abuse occurred at her mother’s house in Pocatello and the other girl said the abuse occurred at several locations in Pocatello, authorities said.
One of the girls told the forensic interviewer that she feels mad and sad after the abuse occurs and that Greenfield threatened to kill her if she told anyone, according to the report.
Both girls told the forensic interviewer that the abuse would occur after they used the bathroom, authorities said.
Bannock County Sheriff's Office detectives responded to Greenfield’s home on Tuesday and asked him to come to the Sheriff’s Office for an interview, though Greenfield declined, according to the report.
When the detectives informed Greenfield he was under arrest for lewd conduct, he attempted to flee back inside the home, said authorities, adding that the detectives were able to grab him and place him in handcuffs before he made it into the residence.
Greenfield was subsequently criminally charged and booked into the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
Greenfield appeared in front of 6th District Judge David Hooste via video conference from the jail for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, during which his bond was set at $100,000.
Prosecutors will attempt to prove there is enough evidence against Greenfield to elevate his case from the magistrate to district court level for trial during a preliminary hearing set for July 26.
If convicted of either of the two felony lewd conduct charges, he faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
