A man shot by law enforcement in April after authorities say he burglarized a Cache Valley home while armed, stole a minivan and led officers on a chase has been charged, while investigations into the incident have been completed.
Isaac Joel Washakie, 36, was charged in 1st District Court last week with four misdemeanors and 14 felonies including counts of first-degree aggravated burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm for incidents alleged to have occurred on April 19.
According to an affidavit file with the court, the alleged criminal episode began in Box Elder County when officers there received a report of an individual pointing an “AR-15 style rifle” at another driver from a white Cadillac.
Nearly an hour and a half later, according to the affidavit, Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of an individual who entered a Wellsville home with an AR-15 style rifle, demanded keys to a vehicle and left in a Toyota minivan.
The affidavit states a deputy and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted the minivan and initiated a pursuit.
According to the affidavit, Washakie drove southbound on State Road 165 at “extremely high rates of speed” from Nibley to Paradise.
“During this pursuit, deputies observed the vehicle pass multiple schools, through a red light, and through an active construction zone at speeds near 100 miles per hour,” officers wrote.
Officers wrote Washakie then drove up a dead-end road in Paradise near a private residence.
“At that location, the Defendant lunged out of the driver seat of the stolen vehicle holding a scoped AR-15 rifle,” the affidavit states. “A deputy from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office engaged the Defendant, shooting him twice.”
According to Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen, Washakie was non-fatally shot in the hip and the upper chest.
One alleged victim identified Washakie in a photo lineup, officers wrote, and security camera footage depicted Washakie moving toward the home in Wellsville with a rifle.
After the initial pursuit, the affidavit states a U.S. Forest Service employee reported a suspicious vehicle at the Murray Farms Trailhead. Officers found a white Cadillac matching the description of the vehicle involved in the Box Elder County incident. Officers wrote bullet holes were located in the windshield of the Cadillac as well as casings found inside the vehicle.
Days later, officers wrote, two kids found bags and two firearms left near the trailhead in Wellsville. Documents inside linked the bags to the vehicle, officers wrote, and both firearms had been stolen.
Around the time of the incident, Jensen issued a statement indicating a pair of investigations into the shooting were pending. He also said two deputies were put on paid administrative leave while the investigations were being completed.
Jensen told The Herald Journal on Monday both investigations had been completed and, since only one deputy was involved in the shooting, only one deputy was placed on leave. The sheriff’s office conducted an internal policy investigation, Jensen said, while the Northern Utah Critical Incident Team, headed by the Cache County Attorney’s Office, conducted an external investigation.
Jensen said the internal investigation was “pretty exhaustive” and took nearly six weeks to complete.
“We found that there was no policy violations at any point during that incident,” Jensen said. “So, he’s been cleared by our office, by our policy.”
Jensen said the deputy had also been cleared by the NUCIT investigation.
“He’s back to work full-time, and has been for a couple of weeks,” Jensen said.
Cache County Attorney John Luthy told The Herald Journal last week that though the NUCIT investigation had been completed, he was not prepared to comment on its findings. Luthy said he had 180 days upon receiving the investigation to prepare a report.
Luthy said his report would be published on the county website once completed. Jensen said internal investigations are not typically made public.
Considering where the shooting took place — in the front yard of a home with residents present — Jensen said his deputies “did everything right to protect the citizens when the chase came to an end.”
“It’s an unfortunate case,” Jensen said, “but I’m proud of the work that my deputies did, and the actions that they took, and the investigation that they did.”
Washakie is set to make an initial appearance in court on Wednesday.