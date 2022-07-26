BOISE – The Boise Police Department is investigating another antisemitic incident that has occurred in the community.
According to department spokeswoman Haley Williams, Boise police received a report Saturday night of swastikas spray painted on a bike lane on West Sloane Street and North Roe Street in the northwest sector of the city. There were additional reports of spray painted swastikas in the same area two nights later but Williams said officers did not find any that evening.
After coordinating with the Ada County Highway District, officers painted over the swastika images on Monday evening, Williams said.
The investigation is ongoing.
“We appreciate the community reaching out to us about these hateful acts of vandalism and we take these matters very seriously, not just for the crime but for the fear it creates,” Williams said. “The Boise Police Department is committed to making this a safe city and a city for everyone.”
There also was a February incident where Boise police said that antisemitic graffiti was found in Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park near South Walnut Street.
Dan Prinzing, executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, said that instances such as these have been occurring with more regularity in Boise over the past 10 to 12 months.
“My fear is that, because of the frequency, it will become commonplace and it will just be accepted,” he said. “That it’s just going to happen.”
“Stand up, denounce it and take action,” he said.
Mayor Lauren McLean said that while she is again “saddened and outraged” by the most recent incident, she was proud of the fact that community members reached out to BPD immediately to report the issue.
“Reporting incidents like these quickly, and each time they happen, results in quicker clean up to remove the hateful images,” McLean said in a statement to the Idaho Press.