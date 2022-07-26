BOISE – The Boise Police Department is investigating another antisemitic incident that has occurred in the community.

According to department spokeswoman Haley Williams, Boise police received a report Saturday night of swastikas spray painted on a bike lane on West Sloane Street and North Roe Street in the northwest sector of the city. There were additional reports of spray painted swastikas in the same area two nights later but Williams said officers did not find any that evening.