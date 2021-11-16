BURLEY — Idaho State Police have issued an Amber Alert or a missing 4-year-old child out of Cassia County.
Police are searching for Alaina Duey, who is described as being 3 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 45 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Duey was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt and grey boots.
Story continues below video
The Cassia County Sheriff's Office received a report from Duey's mother, Natalia, around 10:30 a.m. Monday stating that Duey's grandmother, Elizabeth Rose Crofts, 41, picked the child up from a home on the 1500 block of Malta Avenue in Burley, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook on Monday afternoon.
Crofts was supposed to take Duey to school but Natalia stated her daughter never made it, said the sheriff's office, adding that Natalia went to Crofts’ hotel room at the Budget Motel where she found Crofts had checked out of the room.
Police believe Croft is possibly heading toward Boise or Arizona in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 9011 or the Cassia County Sheriff's Office at 208-878-2251.
